Ten Food and Drink Ideas for a Mother's Day Adventure

EXPAND Treat your mom to delicious Mother's Day brunch dishes, like this roasted-veggie bowl at Just Be Kitchen. Amelia Alpaugh

Mother's Day is just around the corner, which means you're probably looking for a way to impress Mom while getting out of making a meal for the whole family. Here are ten ideas for lunch, brunch, dinner and a good time on Saurday, May 13, and Sunday, May 14 — from cooking classes to colorful cocktails to a shopping adventure with food and drinks. There's a good time for every kind of mother out there!

Stir Cooking School. Stir

Stir Cooking School

215 Zuni Street

720-287-4823

Here's an idea: take your mom to a cooking class on Saturday, May 13, then get her to cook you a meal on Mother's Day. Sounds devious, but mom will actually love Stir Cooking School's fun and interactive classes. The Mom's Day special is called the Modern British Brunch workshop, and it starts at 11:00 a.m. Recipes include triple chocolate dried cherry scones with whipped butter; savory bread pudding with sausage, kale and cheddar; Waldorf chicken salad tea sandwiches; classic eggs Benedict; and raspberry lemon pancakes with triple cream. The class is $75 per person; tickets can be purchased on Stir's website.

If your mom likes beer as much as you do, take her to Ale House at Amato's. Jonathan Shikes

Ale House at Amato's

2501 16th Street

303-433-9734

Brunch at a popular LoHi beer bar doesn't seem like a big deal, but if you're a little cash strapped and still want to treat your mom right, this one's free — but only for moms. Brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; kids ten and under eat for $5.99 with the purchase of a regular brunch entre. Reservations are recommended and can be made on the restaurant's Yelp reservation page.

EXPAND Bring some extra money so you can buy your mom something special at the Denver Flea. Danielle Lirette

Denver Flea at the Denver Sports Castle

1000 Broadway

If your mom's into shabby chic and is a bit of a packrat, treat her to a day at the Denver Flea, the semi-regular bazaar filled with arts, crafts, food, home decor, antiques and lots of weird stuff. More than 200 vendors will be peddling their wares, along with food trucks, booze stations and other goodies. Beverages, wrangled by Drink RiNo, will include cider, beer and wine from Our Mutual Friend, Stem Ciders and Infinite Monkey Theorem, and food will be provided by Street Frites, Wheels on Fire and Barbed Wire Reef. The market runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and there's a $5 admission charge — plus the price of whatever your mom picks out for herself.

EXPAND Enjoy yoga outside and brunch inside at the Farm House. Danielle Lirette

The Farm House at Breckenridge Brewery

2990 Brewery Lane, Littleton

303-803-1380

Moms aren't Colorado moms unless they dig yoga and beer. Fortunately, the Farm House has both needs covered. Bring your mom to the brewery restaurant at 9 a.m. for Yoga in the Yard (note to cheapskates: it's free). Then follow up with Mother’s Day Brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you score a reservation, mom also gets a free tulip and brewery tour. For brunch reservations, call the restaurant; for a brewery tour between 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., reserve a space (required) at breckbrew.com/about/tours.

EXPAND Bring your mom to one of Denver's cutest new restaurants. Mark Antonation

Just Be Kitchen

2364 15th Street

303-284-6652

Mothers are nurturing by nature, but turn the tables this year and take your mom somewhere nurturing where your family can feed both body and soul with nourishing and delicious paleo eats. Whether your mom prefers paleo, gluten-free, healthy or just plain satisfying, Just Be has just the right dish. And instead of a boring, watery mimosa, buy your mom a special Mother's Day Bullet Coffee, made with locally roasted beans from Method Roasters, brewed then blended with grass-fed butter and MCT oil (for a slow release of caffeine), and infused with fragrant rose petals and dark chocolate. She'll have so much energy you won't be able to keep up with her.

