Ten Latin American Restaurants in Denver You Won't Want to Miss

Ten Latin American Restaurants in Denver You Won't Want to Miss

Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 6:52 a.m.
By Westword Staff
King crab with avocado, pickled shallot, serrano chiles, puffed rice and coconut-chile broth.EXPAND
King crab with avocado, pickled shallot, serrano chiles, puffed rice and coconut-chile broth.
Danielle Lirette
A A

Latin American cuisine is big business in Denver right now, from regional Mexican dishes that are new to town to the tastes of Peru, Cuba, Puerto Rico and beyond. Even Tex-Mex and Southwestern cooking are making a comeback. Here are our ten most recent stories about restaurants serving up Latin American flavors, along with links to our original coverage.

Chef Jesse Vega — and the "Hot" sign behind him — will still be there when Central Bistro reopens as Candela Latin Kitchen.EXPAND
Chef Jesse Vega — and the "Hot" sign behind him — will still be there when Central Bistro reopens as Candela Latin Kitchen.
Danielle Lirette

Central Bistro Will Close This Weekend, Reopen as Candela Latin Kitchen

La Chupaflor will open next door to Palenque and share a patio; the finished mural will depict hummingbirds and agave plants.EXPAND
La Chupaflor will open next door to Palenque and share a patio; the finished mural will depict hummingbirds and agave plants.
Mark Antonation

La Chupaflor Will Soon Join Adelitas and Palenque at Broadway and Louisiana

Combo plates are a big part of Tex-Mex dining at Chuy's.EXPAND
Combo plates are a big part of Tex-Mex dining at Chuy's.
Chuy's

The Austin Invasion Continues: Chuy's Hits Westminster Tonight

Tostada de hoja santa with shrimp escabeche and Argentinian chorizo at Señor Bear.EXPAND
Tostada de hoja santa with shrimp escabeche and Argentinian chorizo at Señor Bear.
Danielle Lirette

First Look: Señor Bear Readies for Friday Opening in LoHi

Fry-bread tacos at Kachina.
Fry-bread tacos at Kachina.
Danielle Lirette

Jeff Bolton on Food Reverence, the Spirit of the Southwest, and Kachina

Los Chingones will soon be able to sell even more tacos.EXPAND
Los Chingones will soon be able to sell even more tacos.
Danielle Lirette

Restaurateur Troy Guard Closes Sugarmill to Expand Los Chingones

Corn-tortilla quesadillas called suegras (or mothers-in-law) at Villagran.EXPAND
Corn-tortilla quesadillas called suegras (or mothers-in-law) at Villagran.
Mark Antonation

Villagran Restaurante Is Finally Open on West Alameda Avenue

This is a chalupa, according to Siete Leguas.EXPAND
This is a chalupa, according to Siete Leguas.
Mark Antonation

Step Aboard a Massive Chalupa at Siete Leguas Mexican Grille

Crunchy pastelitos are similar to Mexican empanadas at Honduras Breeze.
Crunchy pastelitos are similar to Mexican empanadas at Honduras Breeze.
Mark Antonation

Not So Mean Streets: The Relaxed Pace of Restaurant Life Just Off Colfax

Carne asada fries are big at Tacos Los Compas.EXPAND
Carne asada fries are big at Tacos Los Compas.
Mark Antonation

Carne Asada Fries Fill a Late-Night Void in Denver's Dining Scene

