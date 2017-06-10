Ten Latin American Restaurants in Denver You Won't Want to Miss

EXPAND King crab with avocado, pickled shallot, serrano chiles, puffed rice and coconut-chile broth. Danielle Lirette

Latin American cuisine is big business in Denver right now, from regional Mexican dishes that are new to town to the tastes of Peru, Cuba, Puerto Rico and beyond. Even Tex-Mex and Southwestern cooking are making a comeback. Here are our ten most recent stories about restaurants serving up Latin American flavors, along with links to our original coverage.

EXPAND Chef Jesse Vega — and the "Hot" sign behind him — will still be there when Central Bistro reopens as Candela Latin Kitchen. Danielle Lirette

Central Bistro Will Close This Weekend, Reopen as Candela Latin Kitchen

EXPAND La Chupaflor will open next door to Palenque and share a patio; the finished mural will depict hummingbirds and agave plants. Mark Antonation

La Chupaflor Will Soon Join Adelitas and Palenque at Broadway and Louisiana

EXPAND Combo plates are a big part of Tex-Mex dining at Chuy's Chuy's

The Austin Invasion Continues: Chuy's Hits Westminster Tonight

EXPAND Tostada de hoja santa with shrimp escabeche and Argentinian chorizo at Señor Bear Danielle Lirette

First Look: Señor Bear Readies for Friday Opening in LoHi

Fry-bread tacos at Kachina Danielle Lirette

Jeff Bolton on Food Reverence, the Spirit of the Southwest, and Kachina

EXPAND Los Chingones will soon be able to sell even more tacos. Danielle Lirette

Restaurateur Troy Guard Closes Sugarmill to Expand Los Chingones

EXPAND Corn-tortilla quesadillas called suegras (or mothers-in-law) at Villagran Mark Antonation

Villagran Restaurante Is Finally Open on West Alameda Avenue

EXPAND This is a chalupa, according to Siete Leguas Mark Antonation

Step Aboard a Massive Chalupa at Siete Leguas Mexican Grille

Crunchy pastelitos are similar to Mexican empanadas at Honduras Breeze Mark Antonation

Not So Mean Streets: The Relaxed Pace of Restaurant Life Just Off Colfax

Carne Asada Fries Fill a Late-Night Void in Denver's Dining Scene