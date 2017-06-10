Ten Latin American Restaurants in Denver You Won't Want to Miss
King crab with avocado, pickled shallot, serrano chiles, puffed rice and coconut-chile broth.
Danielle Lirette
Latin American cuisine is big business in Denver right now, from regional Mexican dishes that are new to town to the tastes of Peru, Cuba, Puerto Rico and beyond. Even Tex-Mex and Southwestern cooking are making a comeback. Here are our ten most recent stories about restaurants serving up Latin American flavors, along with links to our original coverage.
Chef Jesse Vega — and the "Hot" sign behind him — will still be there when Central Bistro reopens as Candela Latin Kitchen.
Danielle Lirette
Central Bistro Will Close This Weekend, Reopen as Candela Latin Kitchen
La Chupaflor will open next door to Palenque and share a patio; the finished mural will depict hummingbirds and agave plants.
Mark Antonation
La Chupaflor Will Soon Join Adelitas and Palenque at Broadway and Louisiana
The Austin Invasion Continues: Chuy's Hits Westminster Tonight
Tostada de hoja santa with shrimp escabeche and Argentinian chorizo at Señor Bear.
Danielle Lirette
First Look: Señor Bear Readies for Friday Opening in LoHi
Jeff Bolton on Food Reverence, the Spirit of the Southwest, and Kachina
Los Chingones will soon be able to sell even more tacos.
Danielle Lirette
Restaurateur Troy Guard Closes Sugarmill to Expand Los Chingones
Villagran Restaurante Is Finally Open on West Alameda Avenue
This is a chalupa, according to Siete Leguas.
Mark Antonation
Step Aboard a Massive Chalupa at Siete Leguas Mexican Grille
Not So Mean Streets: The Relaxed Pace of Restaurant Life Just Off Colfax
Carne asada fries are big at Tacos Los Compas.
Mark Antonation
Carne Asada Fries Fill a Late-Night Void in Denver's Dining Scene
