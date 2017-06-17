Ten Sushi and Poke Ideas for National Sushi Day in Denver
Sunday, June 18 is National Sushi Day, so get out there and get your limit.
Danielle Lirette
Tomorrow, June 18, is National Sushi Day, so we thought we'd feed you a few ideas on where to eat some great fish and rice. To start your mouth watering, here are ten of our recent sushi stories, along with links to our original coverage. And because we know you can't get enough, we've also included Hawaiian poke in the roundup.
Sushi Cup's "sushi donut."
Lauren Monitz
First Look: Sushi Cup Brings Poke and Sushi to Governor's Park
The nigiri really lets you taste how fresh the fish is at Sushi Den.
Kelsey Colt
Twenty-Something for Twenty-Somethings: Fishing for a Deal at Sushi Den
Traditional yamakake at Sushi Ronin — not something you're likely to find at other restaurants in town.
Mark Antonation
Corey Baker on Omakase, Monkfish Liver and Opening Sushi Ronin in LoHi
Sushi-Rama lets you pick your sushi from a conveyor belt.
Danielle Lirette
100 Favorite Dishes: Ocean Salad at Sushi-Rama
The Hoki Poke Box at Bamboo Sushi.
Danielle Lirette
Kristofor Lofgren on Sustainable Seafood and Bringing Bamboo Sushi to Denver
Bamboo Sushi will switch streams to QuickFish Poke Bar in July.
Danielle Lirette
QuickFish Poke Bar to Join Crowded LoHi Seafood Market
Turtle Boat combines traditional Hawaiian flavors with Colorado ingredients.
Mark Antonation
Turtle Boat Brings Poke to South Broadway
A sample of spicy tuna poke from Ohana Island Kitchen.
Danielle Lirette
Hawaiian Poke Goes From Food Trend to All-Out Seafood Invasion
Mizu specializes in grilled Japanese small plates but also does a great job with sushi.
Mark Antonation
First Look: Mizu Izakaya Brings Japanese Drinking Food to LoHi
Corey Baker with a tool of his trade at Sushi Ronin, our Best Sushi Bar for 2017.
Danielle Lirette
