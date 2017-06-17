Ten Sushi and Poke Ideas for National Sushi Day in Denver

EXPAND Sunday, June 18 is National Sushi Day, so get out there and get your limit. Danielle Lirette

Tomorrow, June 18, is National Sushi Day, so we thought we'd feed you a few ideas on where to eat some great fish and rice. To start your mouth watering, here are ten of our recent sushi stories, along with links to our original coverage. And because we know you can't get enough, we've also included Hawaiian poke in the roundup.

Sushi Cup's "sushi donut." Lauren Monitz

First Look: Sushi Cup Brings Poke and Sushi to Governor's Park

EXPAND The nigiri really lets you taste how fresh the fish is at Sushi Den. Kelsey Colt

Twenty-Something for Twenty-Somethings: Fishing for a Deal at Sushi Den

EXPAND Traditional yamakake at Sushi Ronin — not something you're likely to find at other restaurants in town. Mark Antonation

Corey Baker on Omakase, Monkfish Liver and Opening Sushi Ronin in LoHi

EXPAND Sushi-Rama lets you pick your sushi from a conveyor belt. Danielle Lirette

100 Favorite Dishes: Ocean Salad at Sushi-Rama

The Hoki Poke Box at Bamboo Sushi. Danielle Lirette

Kristofor Lofgren on Sustainable Seafood and Bringing Bamboo Sushi to Denver

EXPAND Bamboo Sushi will switch streams to QuickFish Poke Bar in July. Danielle Lirette

QuickFish Poke Bar to Join Crowded LoHi Seafood Market

EXPAND Turtle Boat combines traditional Hawaiian flavors with Colorado ingredients. Mark Antonation

Turtle Boat Brings Poke to South Broadway

EXPAND A sample of spicy tuna poke from Ohana Island Kitchen. Danielle Lirette

Hawaiian Poke Goes From Food Trend to All-Out Seafood Invasion

EXPAND Mizu specializes in grilled Japanese small plates but also does a great job with sushi. Mark Antonation

First Look: Mizu Izakaya Brings Japanese Drinking Food to LoHi

Corey Baker with a tool of his trade at Sushi Ronin, our Best Sushi Bar for 2017. Danielle Lirette

Best Sushi Bar: 2017

