Ten Upcoming Denver Restaurant and Bar Openings You Won't Want to Miss

EXPAND The ahi tuna tiradito at Señor Bear. Laura Shunk

We recently brought you our list of the twenty hottest restaurants to open so far in 2017 — and we're quite certain you've worked your way through those and are looking for something even fresher. We're also looking ahead to what's coming: Here are ten openings that have us on the edge of our seats with anticipation, along with links to our full coverage.

EXPAND The prickly-pear margarita, coming soon to Señor Bear. Linnea Covington

What to Expect From Señor Bear, Opening Imminently

EXPAND The Larimer's logo isn't a modern-day hipster; it's a likeness of William Larimer. The Larimer Facebook page

Saucony Creek Founder Will Bring the Larimer Brewery to Northeast Park Hill

EXPAND Sports, food and Colorado beers will be the focus of Element Kitchen & Cocktail. Courtesy of Element Hospitality

Element Hospitality Fills in Details on Upcoming Broadway Restaurant and Speakeasy

EXPAND Yummy Szechuan will soon open in place of the now-shuttered JJ Chinese Seafood. Mark Antonation

Yummy Szechuan Takes Over Vacated JJ Chinese Seafood Spot

Edwin Zoe in the kitchen at his Union Station outpost of Zoe Ma Ma. Danielle Lirette

Zoe Ma Ma Owner Will Open Pacific Rim-Focused Chimera in Sushi Tora Space

EXPAND A rendering of Corinne's dining room. Le Meridien

Le Méridien Hotel Will Open This Summer With Two Restaurants: Corinne and 54thirty

A rendering of Denver Beer Co's planned third location. Denver Beer Co/Gensler

Denver Beer Co.'s Arvada Brewery Will Boast an Indoor Airstream Burger Bar From Lucky Pie

Amos Watts joins Bryan Dayton for forthcoming PearlWest Basque steakhouse Corrida. Danielle Lirette

Bryan Dayton Partners With Chef Amos Watts for Upcoming Spanish Steakhouse Corrida

Chef Ian Kleinman is always cooking up crazy ideas at the Inventing Room. Danielle Lirette

Ian Kleinman Signs Lease for New Inventing Room Off Tennyson Street

Bremen's takes shape in the former Rosa Linda's space. Bremen's/Facebook

Bremen's Lands Matt Selby as Executive Chef, Prepares for Late Spring Opening