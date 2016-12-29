Ten Last-Minute Ideas for New Year's Eve: Dinners, Parties and Celebrations

EXPAND Mister Tuna is having NYE two ways this Saturday. Danielle Lirette

It's not too late to snag a reservation for New Year's Eve 2016: There are still open spots at fantastic feasts, foodie dance parties, luaus and Prince-themed dinners, as well as many more bashes. Ten of our favorites are listed below; for more ideas, take a look at the Colorado Concierge's guide and our list of the best New Year's Eve events in Denver.

1. NYE Two Ways at Mister Tuna

Troy Guard's newest restaurant is celebrating its first New Year's Eve with a pair of parties. The first involves an elegant, four-course meal with beverage pairings and such dishes as charred cauliflower tortellini with cashew butter or cioppino with charred baby octopus. Then at 10 p.m., the space transforms into a classy and crazy dance party with hors d'oeuvres, drinks, music by DJ TonTon and a bubbly toast at midnight. Dinner is mostly booked, but there's space at the dance party; admission is $40 in advance and $50 at the door. Call 303-831-8862 for information.

2. New Beers Eve at The Lobby

This year-end celebration of local beer returns for a third year. It's a casual party with a four-course meal at 7 p.m., the option of unlimited drinks, local breweries in attendance and music by The Absolutes Band. Dinner seats and unlimited drink packages are still available; tickets are $95.49 to $121.74 and $64 to $90, respectively. Get yours at the Two Parts site.

3. Dinner and Fireworks at Rialto Cafe

The venerable Rialto is an ideal spot to see the downtown fireworks — there are free shows at 9 p.m. and midnight — after enjoying dinner off an a la carte menu filled with comfort food and special occasion entrees. Check online for NYE reservations.

Holiday treats and a prix-fixe dinner are available at Sugarmill. Sugarmill

4. New Year's Eve Party at Cart-Driver

As of December 29, tickets were still available for the early and late-night seatings at RiNo's shipping- container pizza parlor. The 4:30 p.m. pre-game party and 10 p.m. after-party both feature appetizers like oysters, cichetti and pizzettas, with prosecco spritzes aplenty and unlimited bubbly after 10 p.m. Grab your tickets online at Brown Paper Tickets.

5. Times Square New Year's Eve at Carbon Beverage Cafe

Carbon is as close as you'll get to Times Square in Denver this New Year's Eve, since the bar will offer views of the ball drop on the big screen, as well as New York-themed cocktails, doughnuts from Habit, DJs, a champagne toast and a free Bloody Mary the next day at Carbon's Hangover brunch. Tickets are $55 per person; get yours on Carbon's event site.

Rebel Restaurant will take to the tropics for a Hawaiian-themed NYE party. Kevin Galaba

6. New Year's Eve at Sugarmill

Sugarmill does more than desserts; on New Year's Eve it will offer a special three-course menu, beginning with black truffle risotto, continuing through short ribs or grilled chicken and ending, of course, with decadent sweets like crème fraiche sherbet, Leopold Bros. whiskey cake or fromage blanc cheesecake. The menu is $38 per person; call 303-297-3540 for reservations.

7. New Year's Eve at Cafe Aion

In Boulder, dependable Mediterranean destination Cafe Aion still has reservations available for dinner this Saturday, for a prix-fixe menu made for two. Offerings include lobster paella, roast chicken with preserved lemon and fanciful cocktail specials. Admission is $95 per couple; make reservations online at the Cafe Aion site.

8. New Year's Eve Cooking Celebrations at Uncorked Kitchen

Centennial's cooking-class center is offering a full day of events for adults and families alike. NYE Family Day out starts at 10 a.m., when you and the kids can create a festive brunch complete with sparkling mocktails for $100. From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Uncorked Kitchen will host a New Year's Eve date night with a luxurious hands-on meal, plus plenty of champagne. Admission is $250 for a couple; make reservations for either of these events at the Uncorked Kitchen site.

9. Hawaiian New Year's Eve at Rebel Restaurant

Rebel will transform into an island paradise for New Year's Eve, complete with tiki drinks, live music, bonfire games, a limbo contest and a five-course Hawaiian dinner with a rebellious twist, with such dishes as foie gras loco moco and mochi-encrusted pink snapper. The party goes from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.; check on reservations by calling 303-297–3902 or e-mailing rebelrestaurantdenver@gmail.com.

10. The Year Formerly Known as 2016 Celebration at Beast + Bottle

Beast + Bottle rings in the New Year with a Prince-inspired feast, with dishes ranging from "Little Red Corvette" to "Breakfast Can Wait," with optional wine pairings. Dinner runs $78; wine pairings are $30 to $50. Only a few seats remain, though the restaurant will accept walk-ins. Call 303-623-3223 to check on space.

