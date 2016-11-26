menu


Ten New Denver Eateries to Try Now

Saturday, November 26, 2016 at 7:15 a.m.
By Westword Staff
You could be eating a breakfast burrito at Maddie's this morning.
Mark Antonation
A A

Restaurateurs hurried this month to get their new eateries open before the holiday rush. Here's a look at ten spots that opened in metro Denver in November — some large, some small; some upscale, some downhome — with links to our coverage.

Blue Agave is now open on the 16th Street Mall.
Danielle Lirette

"Blue Agave Grill Adds Southwestern Spice to 16th Street Mall"
Blue Agave
1201 16th Street

Dio Mio specializes in handmade pasta.
Dio Mio

"Dio Mio Handmade Pasta Opens Tonight"
Dio Mio
3264 Larimer Street

Chefs Aniedra Nichols and Kevin Morrison at Fish N Beer.
Mark Antonation

"Fish N Beer Set to Open on Larimer Street"
Fish N Beer
3510 Larimer Street

The Irish Hound became the Hound, a neighborhood restaurant.
Chelsea Keeney

"The Hound Replaces the Irish Hound in Cherry Creek"
The Hound
575 St. Paul Street

The bar at the new La Loma.
Danielle Lirette

"La Loma Opens Downtown"
La Loma
1801 Broadway

Maddie's is scheduled to open November 26.
Mark Antonation

"Maddie's About to Open Fun, Diner-Style Breakfast Joint"
Maddie's
2425 South Downing Street

Ohana's legendary tuna poke.
Lindsey Bartlett

"Ohana Island Kitchen Reopens After Move to Larger LoHi Space"
Ohana Island Kitchen
2563 West 15th Street

Post Oak Hall's po'boy.
Courtesy Post Oak Hall

"HelliMae's Owner Set to Open Post Oak Hall"
Post Oak Hall
6195 West 44th Avenue, Wheat Ridge

The Cooler is now the Skyline Pub.
Mark Antonation

"The Cooler Becomes Skyline Pub in Edgewater"
Skyline Pub
2045 Sheridan Boulevard, Edgewater

Capitol Hill crowds flock to White Fence Farm outpost.
Mark Antonation

"Bird is the World in Capitol Hill: White Fence Farm Frying Up Chicken"
White Fence Farm
1025 East Ninth Avenue

Watch for our Restaurant Roll Call, with all the openings and closings in November, later this week.

