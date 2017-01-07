menu

Ten New Restaurants Already Open in 2017 or Coming Soon

McCormick's Closes at the Oxford Hotel; Space Will Become Urban Farmer


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Ten New Restaurants Already Open in 2017 or Coming Soon

Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 6:59 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Il Posto will reopen in a new location this month.EXPAND
Il Posto will reopen in a new location this month.
Mark Antonation
A A

Last year was a busy one for restaurant openings, with more than 220 debuting in metro Denver in 2016. And so far, 2017 is looking to keep pace. Two eateries opened this week; many more are scheduled to arrive in January and the months ahead. Here are the two that got out of the gate quickly this week, along with eight more to look forward to and links to our coverage.

Yardbird is now open in the former home of Black Pearl.EXPAND
Yardbird is now open in the former home of Black Pearl.
Westword

1. Two Pearl Street Establishments Combine as Yardbird Opens

DJ's Cafe moves in where Red Octave went silent.EXPAND
DJ's Cafe moves in where Red Octave went silent.
Mark Antonation

2. DJ's Cafe Adds Third Outpost in Former Red Octave Space on East Colfax

The Way Back team will soon bring American Grind to Avanti: Jared Schwartz (from left), Sam Charles, Chad Michael George, Marcus Eng and Kade Gianinetti.
The Way Back team will soon bring American Grind to Avanti: Jared Schwartz (from left), Sam Charles, Chad Michael George, Marcus Eng and Kade Gianinetti.
The Way Back

3. The Way Back Team's American Grind Will Replace MiJo at Avanti

The new Devil's Food Bakery will open soon, just a few doors up from the original location.EXPAND
The new Devil's Food Bakery will open soon, just a few doors up from the original location.
Mark Antonation

Related Stories

4. Devil's Food Bakery & Cookery Will Soon Become Two Separate Eateries

More beef comes to downtown; STK plans to open in January.EXPAND
More beef comes to downtown; STK plans to open in January.
Courtesy of STK

5. STK and Quality Italian Will Add to Denver's Steakhouse Scene

Andrea Frizzi just opened Vero inside Denver Central Market; he'll soon reopen Il Posto in a new location.
Andrea Frizzi just opened Vero inside Denver Central Market; he'll soon reopen Il Posto in a new location.
Laura Shunk

6. Andrea Frizzi on the Real America and Moving Il Posto in January

The Post Chicken & Beer will open January 16 on South Broadway.EXPAND
The Post Chicken & Beer will open January 16 on South Broadway.
Danielle Lirette

7. Goodbird Kitchen Rebranding, Roosting in Former 4 G's Spot on South Broadway

McCormick's Fish House occupied this corner for thirty years.
McCormick's Fish House occupied this corner for thirty years.
Westword

8. McCormick's Closes at the Oxford Hotel; Space Will Become Urban Farmer

The raw ingredients for baked goods from Just Be Kitchen.EXPAND
The raw ingredients for baked goods from Just Be Kitchen.
Amelia Alpaugh

9. Just Be Kitchen Takes Over Former Mona's Space

Patsy's will soon be home to a new restaurant called the Vespa.
Patsy's will soon be home to a new restaurant called the Vespa.
Mark Antonation

10. The Buzz on What's Replacing Patsy's: The Vespa, From the Owners of the Hornet

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Il Posto
More Info
More Info

2011 E. 17th Ave.
Denver, CO 80206

303-394-0100

www.ilpostodenver.com

miles
Devil's Food Bakery
More Info
More Info

1004 S. Gaylord St.
Denver, Colorado 80209

miles
Yardbird
More Info
More Info

1529 S. Pearl St.
Denver, Colorado 80210

miles
The Post Chicken & Beer
More Info
More Info

2200 S. Broadway
Denver, Colorado 80210

www.postchickenandbeer.com/hours-loca...

miles
DJ's Colfax Cafe
More Info
More Info

1490 Eudora St.
Denver, Colorado 80220

720-541-7467

breakfastdenver.co

miles
Patsy's - Closed
More Info
More Info

3651 Navajo St.
Denver, CO 80211

303-477-8910

www.patsysinn.com

miles
McCormick's Fish House & Bar - Closed
More Info
More Info

1659 Wazee St.
Denver, CO 80202

303-825-1107

www.mccormickandschmicks.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >