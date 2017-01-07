Ten New Restaurants Already Open in 2017 or Coming Soon

EXPAND Il Posto will reopen in a new location this month. Mark Antonation

Last year was a busy one for restaurant openings, with more than 220 debuting in metro Denver in 2016. And so far, 2017 is looking to keep pace. Two eateries opened this week; many more are scheduled to arrive in January and the months ahead. Here are the two that got out of the gate quickly this week, along with eight more to look forward to and links to our coverage.

EXPAND Yardbird is now open in the former home of Black Pearl. Westword

1. Two Pearl Street Establishments Combine as Yardbird Opens

EXPAND DJ's Cafe moves in where Red Octave went silent. Mark Antonation

2. DJ's Cafe Adds Third Outpost in Former Red Octave Space on East Colfax

The Way Back team will soon bring American Grind to Avanti: Jared Schwartz (from left), Sam Charles, Chad Michael George, Marcus Eng and Kade Gianinetti. The Way Back

3. The Way Back Team's American Grind Will Replace MiJo at Avanti

EXPAND The new Devil's Food Bakery will open soon, just a few doors up from the original location. Mark Antonation

4. Devil's Food Bakery & Cookery Will Soon Become Two Separate Eateries

EXPAND More beef comes to downtown; STK plans to open in January. Courtesy of STK

5. STK and Quality Italian Will Add to Denver's Steakhouse Scene

Andrea Frizzi just opened Vero inside Denver Central Market; he'll soon reopen Il Posto in a new location. Laura Shunk

6. Andrea Frizzi on the Real America and Moving Il Posto in January

EXPAND The Post Chicken & Beer will open January 16 on South Broadway. Danielle Lirette

7. Goodbird Kitchen Rebranding, Roosting in Former 4 G's Spot on South Broadway

McCormick's Fish House occupied this corner for thirty years. Westword

8. McCormick's Closes at the Oxford Hotel; Space Will Become Urban Farmer

EXPAND The raw ingredients for baked goods from Just Be Kitchen. Amelia Alpaugh

9. Just Be Kitchen Takes Over Former Mona's Space

Patsy's will soon be home to a new restaurant called the Vespa. Mark Antonation

10. The Buzz on What's Replacing Patsy's: The Vespa, From the Owners of the Hornet

