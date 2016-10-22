menu

Ten of the Denver Craft Breweries That Opened (So Far) in 2016

Ten of the Denver Craft Breweries That Opened (So Far) in 2016

Saturday, October 22, 2016 at 6:56 a.m.
By Westword Staff
These beers from Briar Common are just a few of the new brews pouring in Denver this year.EXPAND
These beers from Briar Common are just a few of the new brews pouring in Denver this year.
Mark Antonation
Are we living in a beer-soaked brewery market — or is there still plenty of headroom for newcomers? Whether you think there are already too many beer makers in Denver or you'd like to see a craft brewhouse on every corner, brewmasters keep throwing open the doors and offering an ever-expanding array of styles and flavors. Here are ten new breweries that have opened so far in 2016, along with the stories we wrote when they opened.

The former home of Casselman's is now 10 Barrel Brewing.EXPAND
The former home of Casselman's is now 10 Barrel Brewing.
Mark Antonation

10 Barrel Brewing Rolls Into RiNo Today
10 Barrel Brewing
2620 Walnut Street

The 14er Brewing crew accepts an award from GABF founder Charlie Papazian.
The 14er Brewing crew accepts an award from GABF founder Charlie Papazian.
Brewers Association

Brand-New 14er Brewing, Which Doesn’t Have a Home Yet, Wins Gold at GABF
14er Brewing currently has no physical address.

Chris Kirk and Will Curtin are ready to serve beer at Banded Oak.
Chris Kirk and Will Curtin are ready to serve beer at Banded Oak.
Banded Oak Facebook page

Banded Oak Brewing Opens Saturday, June 4, on Broadway
Banded Oak Brewing
470 Broadway

These copper kettles at Bierstadt Lagerhaus are now more than just decoration.
These copper kettles at Bierstadt Lagerhaus are now more than just decoration.
Bierstadt Lagerhaus Facebook page

Bierstadt Lagerhaus Opens Saturday, Making Old Beer Traditions New Again
Bierstadt Lagerhaus
2875 Blake Street

Say goodbye to Former Future and hello to Black Project.EXPAND
Say goodbye to Former Future and hello to Black Project.
Black Project

Former Future Changes Name to Black Project, Switches Focus to Sour, Wild Beers
Black Project Spontaneous & Wild Ales
1290 South Broadway

Blue Moon's new brewery and restaurant moved into RiNo this summer.EXPAND
Blue Moon's new brewery and restaurant moved into RiNo this summer.
Danielle Lirette

First Look: Blue Moon Brewing Company Opens in River North
Blue Moon Brewing Company
3750 Chestnut Place

The Brewability Lab opens today with four beers on tap.
The Brewability Lab opens today with four beers on tap.
The Brewability Lab

Brewability Lab Opens Saturday With Beer and a Special Mission
Brewability Lab
12445 East 39th Avenue

Briar Common Brewery + Eatery opened earlier this month in a century-old former grocery store.EXPAND
Briar Common Brewery + Eatery opened earlier this month in a century-old former grocery store.
Mark Antonation

First Look: Briar Common Brews Up Something New in Jefferson Park
Briar Common Brewery & Eatery
2298 Clay Street

Ten of the Denver Craft Breweries That Opened (So Far) in 2016
Seedstock Brewery

Seedstock Brewery Brings Eastern Europe to West Colfax Avenue
Seedstock Brewery
3610 West Colfax Avenue

Brews with the new Ursula Brewery labels.
Brews with the new Ursula Brewery labels.
Ursula Brewery Facebook page

Ursula Brewery Emerges From the Former Coda Brewing After Ownership Split
Ursula Brewery
2101 North Ursula Street, Aurora

