Ten of the Denver Craft Breweries That Opened (So Far) in 2016
|
These beers from Briar Common are just a few of the new brews pouring in Denver this year.
Mark Antonation
Are we living in a beer-soaked brewery market — or is there still plenty of headroom for newcomers? Whether you think there are already too many beer makers in Denver or you'd like to see a craft brewhouse on every corner, brewmasters keep throwing open the doors and offering an ever-expanding array of styles and flavors. Here are ten new breweries that have opened so far in 2016, along with the stories we wrote when they opened.
|
The former home of Casselman's is now 10 Barrel Brewing.
Mark Antonation
10 Barrel Brewing Rolls Into RiNo Today
10 Barrel Brewing
2620 Walnut Street
|
The 14er Brewing crew accepts an award from GABF founder Charlie Papazian.
Brewers Association
Brand-New 14er Brewing, Which Doesn’t Have a Home Yet, Wins Gold at GABF
14er Brewing currently has no physical address.
|
Chris Kirk and Will Curtin are ready to serve beer at Banded Oak.
Banded Oak Facebook page
Banded Oak Brewing Opens Saturday, June 4, on Broadway
Banded Oak Brewing
470 Broadway
|
These copper kettles at Bierstadt Lagerhaus are now more than just decoration.
Bierstadt Lagerhaus Facebook page
Bierstadt Lagerhaus Opens Saturday, Making Old Beer Traditions New Again
Bierstadt Lagerhaus
2875 Blake Street
|
Say goodbye to Former Future and hello to Black Project.
Black Project
Former Future Changes Name to Black Project, Switches Focus to Sour, Wild Beers
Black Project Spontaneous & Wild Ales
1290 South Broadway
|
Blue Moon's new brewery and restaurant moved into RiNo this summer.
Danielle Lirette
First Look: Blue Moon Brewing Company Opens in River North
Blue Moon Brewing Company
3750 Chestnut Place
|
The Brewability Lab opens today with four beers on tap.
The Brewability Lab
Brewability Lab Opens Saturday With Beer and a Special Mission
Brewability Lab
12445 East 39th Avenue
|
Briar Common Brewery + Eatery opened earlier this month in a century-old former grocery store.
Mark Antonation
First Look: Briar Common Brews Up Something New in Jefferson Park
Briar Common Brewery & Eatery
2298 Clay Street
|
Seedstock Brewery
Seedstock Brewery Brings Eastern Europe to West Colfax Avenue
Seedstock Brewery
3610 West Colfax Avenue
|
Brews with the new Ursula Brewery labels.
Ursula Brewery Facebook page
Ursula Brewery Emerges From the Former Coda Brewing After Ownership Split
Ursula Brewery
2101 North Ursula Street, Aurora
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Denver dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
Related Locations
2620 Walnut St.
Denver, Colorado 80205
1290 S. Broadway
Denver, CO 80210
www.facebook.com/blackprojectbeer
3750 Chestnut Place
Denver, Colorado 80216
www.bluemoonbrewingcompany.com/rino-brewery-page
12445 E. 39th Ave.
Denver, Colorado 80239
2101 N. Ursula Unit 10
Aurora, CO 80045
www.facebook.com/pages/Coda-Brewing-Co/155563864590022
3610 W. Colfax Ave.
Denver, Colorado 80204
In Case You Missed It
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!