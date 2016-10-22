Ten of the Denver Craft Breweries That Opened (So Far) in 2016

EXPAND These beers from Briar Common are just a few of the new brews pouring in Denver this year. Mark Antonation

Are we living in a beer-soaked brewery market — or is there still plenty of headroom for newcomers? Whether you think there are already too many beer makers in Denver or you'd like to see a craft brewhouse on every corner, brewmasters keep throwing open the doors and offering an ever-expanding array of styles and flavors. Here are ten new breweries that have opened so far in 2016, along with the stories we wrote when they opened.

EXPAND The former home of Casselman's is now 10 Barrel Brewing. Mark Antonation

10 Barrel Brewing Rolls Into RiNo Today

10 Barrel Brewing

2620 Walnut Street

The 14er Brewing crew accepts an award from GABF founder Charlie Papazian. Brewers Association

Brand-New 14er Brewing, Which Doesn’t Have a Home Yet, Wins Gold at GABF

14er Brewing currently has no physical address.

Chris Kirk and Will Curtin are ready to serve beer at Banded Oak. Banded Oak Facebook page

Banded Oak Brewing Opens Saturday, June 4, on Broadway

Banded Oak Brewing

470 Broadway

These copper kettles at Bierstadt Lagerhaus are now more than just decoration. Bierstadt Lagerhaus Facebook page

Bierstadt Lagerhaus Opens Saturday, Making Old Beer Traditions New Again

Bierstadt Lagerhaus

2875 Blake Street

EXPAND Say goodbye to Former Future and hello to Black Project. Black Project

Former Future Changes Name to Black Project, Switches Focus to Sour, Wild Beers

Black Project Spontaneous & Wild Ales

1290 South Broadway

EXPAND Blue Moon's new brewery and restaurant moved into RiNo this summer. Danielle Lirette

First Look: Blue Moon Brewing Company Opens in River North

Blue Moon Brewing Company

3750 Chestnut Place

The Brewability Lab opens today with four beers on tap. The Brewability Lab

Brewability Lab Opens Saturday With Beer and a Special Mission

Brewability Lab

12445 East 39th Avenue

EXPAND Briar Common Brewery + Eatery opened earlier this month in a century-old former grocery store. Mark Antonation

First Look: Briar Common Brews Up Something New in Jefferson Park

Briar Common Brewery & Eatery

2298 Clay Street

Seedstock Brewery

Seedstock Brewery Brings Eastern Europe to West Colfax Avenue

Seedstock Brewery

3610 West Colfax Avenue

Brews with the new Ursula Brewery labels. Ursula Brewery Facebook page

Ursula Brewery Emerges From the Former Coda Brewing After Ownership Split

Ursula Brewery

2101 North Ursula Street, Aurora