Ten Places to Get Sauced on Thanksgiving Eve in Denver

Whether you need to brace yourself for the wave of family cheer coming on Thanksgiving or you're just treating the day before Turkey Day as an early Friday, you're probably thinking about going out for drinks this Wednesday. Thankfully, Denver bar and restaurant owners know that thirsty pilgrims are searching for a welcoming watering hole on Wednesday, November 23. Here are ten places in Denver with drink deals and special events, making them perfect spots to get sauced.

Beers and pie go together at Black Shirt. Black Shirt Facebook page

Black Shirt Brewing

3719 Walnut Street

303-993-2799

Long i Pie and Black Shirt Brewing are teaming up for a beer and pie pairing from 6 to 9 p.m. at the RiNo brewery. Pairings will include sweet-potato ginger pie with Colorado Red Ale; spiced apple cranberry pie with Semitone Saison; salted honey lavender pie with Pistachio & Lavender Red Rye; and bourbon chocolate pecan pie with Chai Red Porter.

Denver Improve Comedy Club & Dinner Theater

8246 Northfield Boulevard

303-307-1777

You don't need to brave downtown traffic and parking for live comedy; head to the Denver Improv at Northfield Stapleton for the Wild Turkey Comedy Showcase for dinner, drinks and lots of laughs. Tickets are only $7 and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Lola

1575 Boulder Street

720-570-8686

It's happy hour all night at Lola on Thanksiving Eve, which means bargain house margs and appetizers — and, if the weather holds, a great seat on the patio overlooking Denver.

EXPAND Enjoy some of Hugh Acheson's new grub at Punch Bowl this Wednesday. Courtesy of Punch Bowl Social

Punch Bowl Social

65 Broadway

303-765-2695

Punch Bowl Social had the good sense to open on November 23, 2012, so that four years later we'd have an anniversary party as an option for Thanksgiving Eve. Ten bucks gets you in the door at 6 p.m. and also includes two drink tickets, light appetizers, free games and a live DJ. All proceeds of ticket sales benefit the Denver Dumb Friends League.

Sarto’s is having a pantry party. Danielle Lirette

Sarto's

2900 West 25th Avenue

303-455-1400

This Jefferson Park gem has two events happening on Thanksgiving Eve. The first, at 3 p.m. is the relaunch of the cicchetti bar with "sophisticated snacking" and a free glass of prosecco or lambrusco. There will also be beer, wine and spritzes along with the Italian small bites. From 4 to 7 p.m. you can “Party in our Pantry” at Sarto's attached deli and market with the launch of a new new hot menu; you'll also be able to purchase or pre-order holiday food items.

Good gravy. Ruth Tobias

Shotgun Willie's

490 South Colorado Boulevard

303-388-9601

Somehow Glendale's most infamous attraction managed to combined adult entertainment with traditional Thanksgiving fare. Shotgun Willie's asks "Got gravy?" And the answer is mashed potato wrestling. Bring your own biscuits.

EXPAND Enjoy winter warmers on Wednesday at the Way Back. Mark Antonation

The Way Back

4132 West 38th Avenue

720-728-8156

Hot cocktails and warms blankets are the draw at the Way Back's Thanksgiving Eve Under the Elm. Enjoy the evening on the newly winterized patio with a Perfect Irish Coffee or a Fallspice Toddy, among other winter warmers. Johnson Woollen Mills blankets are provided by nearby Berkeley Supply.

The bar area at the White Whale Room. Kevin Galaba

The White Whale Room

415 South Cherokee Street

415-656-8997

Head to the Alameda Street light rail stop for a La Cumbre tap takeover at the White Whale Room from 5 to 10 p.m. There will be four beers from the New Mexico brewery on tap as well as shot pairings. There will also be a raffle with all proceeds benefiting Sacred Heart Home of Denver.

EXPAND Danielle Lirette

Vesper Lounge

233 East 7th Avenue

720-328-0314

If you need your turkey a night early, Vesper has what you're looking for. Wild Turkey shots are $3 on Thanksgiving Eve and there will also be $2 cans of Utica Club beer. Drink specials will run from 6 p.m. to close.

EXPAND New cocktails with barrel-aged ingredients at Vesta. Mark Antonation

Vesta

1822 Blake Street

303-296-1970

Vesta's tribute to Black Friday comes two days early as Blackout Wednesday, when the LoDo eatery will offer a deal on $10 barrel-aged cocktails in the bar area. There are several to choose from, with fall flavors at the forefront.

