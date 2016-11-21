Ten Places to Get Sauced on Thanksgiving Eve in Denver
|
The Thanksgiving table is nearly set; all we need is the booze.
Westword file photo.
Whether you need to brace yourself for the wave of family cheer coming on Thanksgiving or you're just treating the day before Turkey Day as an early Friday, you're probably thinking about going out for drinks this Wednesday. Thankfully, Denver bar and restaurant owners know that thirsty pilgrims are searching for a welcoming watering hole on Wednesday, November 23. Here are ten places in Denver with drink deals and special events, making them perfect spots to get sauced.
|
Beers and pie go together at Black Shirt.
Black Shirt Facebook page
Black Shirt Brewing
3719 Walnut Street
303-993-2799
Long i Pie and Black Shirt Brewing are teaming up for a beer and pie pairing from 6 to 9 p.m. at the RiNo brewery. Pairings will include sweet-potato ginger pie with Colorado Red Ale; spiced apple cranberry pie with Semitone Saison; salted honey lavender pie with Pistachio & Lavender Red Rye; and bourbon chocolate pecan pie with Chai Red Porter.
Denver Improve Comedy Club & Dinner Theater
8246 Northfield Boulevard
303-307-1777
You don't need to brave downtown traffic and parking for live comedy; head to the Denver Improv at Northfield Stapleton for the Wild Turkey Comedy Showcase for dinner, drinks and lots of laughs. Tickets are only $7 and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.
Lola
1575 Boulder Street
720-570-8686
It's happy hour all night at Lola on Thanksiving Eve, which means bargain house margs and appetizers — and, if the weather holds, a great seat on the patio overlooking Denver.
|
Enjoy some of Hugh Acheson's new grub at Punch Bowl this Wednesday.
Courtesy of Punch Bowl Social
Punch Bowl Social
65 Broadway
303-765-2695
Punch Bowl Social had the good sense to open on November 23, 2012, so that four years later we'd have an anniversary party as an option for Thanksgiving Eve. Ten bucks gets you in the door at 6 p.m. and also includes two drink tickets, light appetizers, free games and a live DJ. All proceeds of ticket sales benefit the Denver Dumb Friends League.
|
Sarto’s is having a pantry party.
Danielle Lirette
Sarto's
2900 West 25th Avenue
303-455-1400
This Jefferson Park gem has two events happening on Thanksgiving Eve. The first, at 3 p.m. is the relaunch of the cicchetti bar with "sophisticated snacking" and a free glass of prosecco or lambrusco. There will also be beer, wine and spritzes along with the Italian small bites. From 4 to 7 p.m. you can “Party in our Pantry” at Sarto's attached deli and market with the launch of a new new hot menu; you'll also be able to purchase or pre-order holiday food items.
Keep reading for more pre-Thanksgiving fun...
|
Good gravy.
Ruth Tobias
Shotgun Willie's
490 South Colorado Boulevard
303-388-9601
Somehow Glendale's most infamous attraction managed to combined adult entertainment with traditional Thanksgiving fare. Shotgun Willie's asks "Got gravy?" And the answer is mashed potato wrestling. Bring your own biscuits.
|
Enjoy winter warmers on Wednesday at the Way Back.
Mark Antonation
The Way Back
4132 West 38th Avenue
720-728-8156
Hot cocktails and warms blankets are the draw at the Way Back's Thanksgiving Eve Under the Elm. Enjoy the evening on the newly winterized patio with a Perfect Irish Coffee or a Fallspice Toddy, among other winter warmers. Johnson Woollen Mills blankets are provided by nearby Berkeley Supply.
|
The bar area at the White Whale Room.
Kevin Galaba
The White Whale Room
415 South Cherokee Street
415-656-8997
Head to the Alameda Street light rail stop for a La Cumbre tap takeover at the White Whale Room from 5 to 10 p.m. There will be four beers from the New Mexico brewery on tap as well as shot pairings. There will also be a raffle with all proceeds benefiting Sacred Heart Home of Denver.
|
Danielle Lirette
Vesper Lounge
233 East 7th Avenue
720-328-0314
If you need your turkey a night early, Vesper has what you're looking for. Wild Turkey shots are $3 on Thanksgiving Eve and there will also be $2 cans of Utica Club beer. Drink specials will run from 6 p.m. to close.
|
New cocktails with barrel-aged ingredients at Vesta.
Mark Antonation
Vesta
1822 Blake Street
303-296-1970
Vesta's tribute to Black Friday comes two days early as Blackout Wednesday, when the LoDo eatery will offer a deal on $10 barrel-aged cocktails in the bar area. There are several to choose from, with fall flavors at the forefront.
Did we miss any deals on Thanksgiving Eve? Post a comment or send an e-mail to marijuana@westword.com.
