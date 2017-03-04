Ten Reasons to Check Out the Broadway Restaurant Scene
The Post Chicken & Beer is one of Broadway's Newest Attractions
Mark Antonation
Broadway is one of Denver's most dynamic streets, but for years it hasn't been known for its food and drink scene, outside of a few short blocks that border the Baker neighborhood. But that's beginning to change as new establishments pop up along the street's considerable length. From fried-chicken houses to tequila bars, there has been plenty of action in recent months — and even some old favorites are getting a little love. Here are the ten most recent Broadway bar and restaurant stories we've covered, along with links to the original coverage.
Coming soon: a different kind of country club on South Broadway.
Courtesy of Kelly Huff
South Broadway Country Club Set to Tee Off in Early April
A banh mi chicken sandwich is a great alternative to the Post's tasty fried chicken.
Mark Antonation
100 Favorite Dishes: Fried Chicken Banh Mi at the Post Chicken & Beer
Brian Rossi shares his passion for agave at Adelitas and Palenque.
Courtesy of Brian Rossi
Brian Rossi of Adelitas Talks Tequila, Mezcal, Palenque...and Ice Cream!
A former theater will soon become a distillery.
courtesy Archetype
Kitty's South Stripped to Shell That Will Be Filled by Archetype Distillery
Chubby Cattle will soon bring tabletop hot pot with ice-cold ingredients from the refrigerated conveyor belt.
Chubby Cattle, a Conveyor-Belt Hot-Pot Restaurant, Coming to Broadway
The outside of the iconic Ship Tavern.
Mark Antonation
The Ship Tavern, an Iconic Denver Bar, Suddenly Awash in Diner-Style...
The Post Chicken & Beer says hello to the Rosedale neighborhood.
Mark Antonation
The Post Chicken & Beer Set for January 18 Opening on South Broadway
The Hornet has become a fixture for beer and food on South Broadway.
Shannon Salazar
The Hornet Maintains Its Charm After Two Decades of Change on Broadway
The Fainting Goat fries up some great chicken strips.
Westword
100 Favorite Dishes: Chicken Tenders at the Fainting Goat
Zeps is a new sandwich concept from Quiznos.
Mark Antonation
