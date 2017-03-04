Ten Reasons to Check Out the Broadway Restaurant Scene

The Post Chicken & Beer is one of Broadway's Newest Attractions Mark Antonation

Broadway is one of Denver's most dynamic streets, but for years it hasn't been known for its food and drink scene, outside of a few short blocks that border the Baker neighborhood. But that's beginning to change as new establishments pop up along the street's considerable length. From fried-chicken houses to tequila bars, there has been plenty of action in recent months — and even some old favorites are getting a little love. Here are the ten most recent Broadway bar and restaurant stories we've covered, along with links to the original coverage.

EXPAND Coming soon: a different kind of country club on South Broadway. Courtesy of Kelly Huff

South Broadway Country Club Set to Tee Off in Early April

EXPAND A banh mi chicken sandwich is a great alternative to the Post's tasty fried chicken. Mark Antonation

100 Favorite Dishes: Fried Chicken Banh Mi at the Post Chicken & Beer

Brian Rossi shares his passion for agave at Adelitas and Palenque. Courtesy of Brian Rossi

Brian Rossi of Adelitas Talks Tequila, Mezcal, Palenque...and Ice Cream!

EXPAND A former theater will soon become a distillery. courtesy Archetype

Kitty's South Stripped to Shell That Will Be Filled by Archetype Distillery

Chubby Cattle will soon bring tabletop hot pot with ice-cold ingredients from the refrigerated conveyor belt. Facebook/Chubby Cattle

Chubby Cattle, a Conveyor-Belt Hot-Pot Restaurant, Coming to Broadway

The outside of the iconic Ship Tavern. Mark Antonation

The Ship Tavern, an Iconic Denver Bar, Suddenly Awash in Diner-Style...

EXPAND The Post Chicken & Beer says hello to the Rosedale neighborhood. Mark Antonation

The Post Chicken & Beer Set for January 18 Opening on South Broadway

EXPAND The Hornet has become a fixture for beer and food on South Broadway. Shannon Salazar

The Hornet Maintains Its Charm After Two Decades of Change on Broadway

EXPAND The Fainting Goat fries up some great chicken strips. Westword

100 Favorite Dishes: Chicken Tenders at the Fainting Goat

Zeps is a new sandwich concept from Quiznos. Mark Antonation

Quiznos Grill Switches to Zeps Epiq Sandwiches

