menu

Ten Restaurants That Have Opened or Reopened So Far in September

Eighteen Tastiest Events on Denver's Culinary Calendar, September 12-16


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Ten Restaurants That Have Opened or Reopened So Far in September

Saturday, September 17, 2016 at 7:55 a.m.
By Westword
The tuna poke burger at the new Sloan's Lake Tap & Burger.
The tuna poke burger at the new Sloan's Lake Tap & Burger.
Danielle Lirette
A A

Bar and restaurant openings (and reopenings) so far in September have ranged from the return of long-forgotten neighborhood gems like the  715 Club to sleek new destination eateries like Avelina downtown. Here's a list of what's new, with links to the stories we wrote when they opened.

The 715 Club comes back to life this weekend.
The 715 Club comes back to life this weekend.
Lindsey Bartlett

First Look: The 715 Club Opens Tomorrow in Five Points
The 715 Club
715 26th Avenue
303-815-3457

Adrift will reopen under new ownership this weekend.EXPAND
Adrift will reopen under new ownership this weekend.
Mark Antonation

Adrift to Reopen Saturday, September 17, Under New Ownership
Adrift
218 South Broadway
303-778-8454

Mushroom agnolotti with Brussels sprouts.EXPAND
Mushroom agnolotti with Brussels sprouts.
Danielle Lirette

First Look: Angelo's Taverna and Carboy Winery Bring Wine and Pasta to Littleton
Angelo's Taverna/Carboy Winery
6885 South Santa Fe Drive
720-532-1389

A family-style table at the entrance to Avelina's open kitchen.EXPAND
A family-style table at the entrance to Avelina's open kitchen.
Mark Antonation

First Look: Avelina Opens With Chefs John Broening and Yasmin Lozada-Hissom
Avelina
1550 17th Street
720-904-6711

Removing two letters on the restaurant's sign proved an ingenious cost-saver.EXPAND
Removing two letters on the restaurant's sign proved an ingenious cost-saver.
Mark Antonation

First Look: The Goods Opens in Place of the Good Son on Friday
The Goods
2550 East Colfax Avenue
303-355-5445

Beef curry bunny chow — this is just a sample size.EXPAND
Beef curry bunny chow — this is just a sample size.
Mark Antonation

Jozi's Kitchen & Shebeen Finds a Permanent Home in Parker
Jozi's Kitchen & Shebeen
10971 South Parker Road, Parker
303-840-7971

The new cafe is smaller than the Broadway location, but all the same baked goods are packed into the pastry case.EXPAND
The new cafe is smaller than the Broadway location, but all the same baked goods are packed into the pastry case.
Mark Antonation

First Look: The DTC Outpost of Maria Empanada Is Now Open
Maria Empanada
8000 East Belleview Ave, Greenwood Village
303-221-9013

Punk rock and old-school Italian are featured at the Monkey Barrel.EXPAND
Punk rock and old-school Italian are featured at the Monkey Barrel.
Mark Antonation

Beer and Carbone's for Sunnyside: The Monkey Barrel Opens
The Monkey Barrel
4401 Tejon Street
303-433-4646

Chef Daniel Asher unveiled his menu at the new River and Woods earlier this month.
Chef Daniel Asher unveiled his menu at the new River and Woods earlier this month.
Danielle Lirette

First Look: River and Woods Flows into Boulder Beginning Tuesday, September 6
River and Woods
2328 Pearl Street, Boulder
303-993-6301

The bar at the new Sloan's Lake Tap& Burger.EXPAND
The bar at the new Sloan's Lake Tap& Burger.
Danielle Lirette

First Look: Sloan's Lake Tap & Burger Opens in Former St. Anthony's Complex
Sloan's Lake Tap & Burger
1565 Raleigh Street
720-456-6779

Related Stories

Other restaurants that have opened this month include:
Congress Park Taproom, 833 Colorado Boulevard
Pieology Pizzeria, 12073 East Arapahoe Road., Centennial 

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Avelina
More Info
More Info

1550 17th St.
Denver, Colorado 80202

miles
River and Woods
More Info
More Info

2328 Pearl St.
Boulder, Colorado 80302

riverandwoodsboulder.com

miles
The Goods
More Info
More Info

2550 E. Colfax Ave.
Denver, Colorado 80206

303-355-5445

miles
Jozi's Kitchen and Shebeen
More Info
More Info

10971 S. Parker Rd.
Parker, Colorado 80134

303-840-7971

www.joziskitchen.com

miles
Maria Empanada
More Info
More Info

8000 E. Belleview Ave.
Greenwood Village, Colorado 80111

303-221-9013

mariaempanada.com

miles
The Monkey Barrel
More Info
More Info

4401 Tejon St.
Denver, CO 80211

303-433-4646

www.monkeybarrelbar.com

miles
Sloan's Lake Tap & Burger
More Info
More Info

1565 Raleigh St.
Denver, Colorado 80204

720-456-6779

sloanstapandburger.com

miles
Adrift
More Info
More Info

218 S. Broadway
Denver, CO 80223

303-778-8454

adriftbar.com

miles
Angelo's Taverna and Carboy Winery
More Info
More Info

6885 S. Santa Fe Dr.
Littleton, Colorado 80120

angelostaverna.com/littleton

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >