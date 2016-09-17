Ten Restaurants That Have Opened or Reopened So Far in September
The tuna poke burger at the new Sloan's Lake Tap & Burger.
Danielle Lirette
Bar and restaurant openings (and reopenings) so far in September have ranged from the return of long-forgotten neighborhood gems like the 715 Club to sleek new destination eateries like Avelina downtown. Here's a list of what's new, with links to the stories we wrote when they opened.
The 715 Club comes back to life this weekend.
Lindsey Bartlett
First Look: The 715 Club Opens Tomorrow in Five Points
The 715 Club
715 26th Avenue
303-815-3457
Adrift will reopen under new ownership this weekend.
Mark Antonation
Adrift to Reopen Saturday, September 17, Under New Ownership
Adrift
218 South Broadway
303-778-8454
Mushroom agnolotti with Brussels sprouts.
Danielle Lirette
First Look: Angelo's Taverna and Carboy Winery Bring Wine and Pasta to Littleton
Angelo's Taverna/Carboy Winery
6885 South Santa Fe Drive
720-532-1389
A family-style table at the entrance to Avelina's open kitchen.
Mark Antonation
First Look: Avelina Opens With Chefs John Broening and Yasmin Lozada-Hissom
Avelina
1550 17th Street
720-904-6711
Removing two letters on the restaurant's sign proved an ingenious cost-saver.
Mark Antonation
First Look: The Goods Opens in Place of the Good Son on Friday
The Goods
2550 East Colfax Avenue
303-355-5445
Beef curry bunny chow — this is just a sample size.
Mark Antonation
Jozi's Kitchen & Shebeen Finds a Permanent Home in Parker
Jozi's Kitchen & Shebeen
10971 South Parker Road, Parker
303-840-7971
The new cafe is smaller than the Broadway location, but all the same baked goods are packed into the pastry case.
Mark Antonation
First Look: The DTC Outpost of Maria Empanada Is Now Open
Maria Empanada
8000 East Belleview Ave, Greenwood Village
303-221-9013
Punk rock and old-school Italian are featured at the Monkey Barrel.
Mark Antonation
Beer and Carbone's for Sunnyside: The Monkey Barrel Opens
The Monkey Barrel
4401 Tejon Street
303-433-4646
Chef Daniel Asher unveiled his menu at the new River and Woods earlier this month.
Danielle Lirette
First Look: River and Woods Flows into Boulder Beginning Tuesday, September 6
River and Woods
2328 Pearl Street, Boulder
303-993-6301
The bar at the new Sloan's Lake Tap& Burger.
Danielle Lirette
First Look: Sloan's Lake Tap & Burger Opens in Former St. Anthony's Complex
Sloan's Lake Tap & Burger
1565 Raleigh Street
720-456-6779
Other restaurants that have opened this month include:
Congress Park Taproom, 833 Colorado Boulevard
Pieology Pizzeria, 12073 East Arapahoe Road., Centennial
