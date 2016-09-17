Ten Restaurants That Have Opened or Reopened So Far in September

The tuna poke burger at the new Sloan's Lake Tap & Burger. Danielle Lirette

Bar and restaurant openings (and reopenings) so far in September have ranged from the return of long-forgotten neighborhood gems like the 715 Club to sleek new destination eateries like Avelina downtown. Here's a list of what's new, with links to the stories we wrote when they opened.

The 715 Club comes back to life this weekend. Lindsey Bartlett

First Look: The 715 Club Opens Tomorrow in Five Points

The 715 Club

715 26th Avenue

303-815-3457

EXPAND Adrift will reopen under new ownership this weekend. Mark Antonation

Adrift to Reopen Saturday, September 17, Under New Ownership

Adrift

218 South Broadway

303-778-8454

EXPAND Mushroom agnolotti with Brussels sprouts. Danielle Lirette

First Look: Angelo's Taverna and Carboy Winery Bring Wine and Pasta to Littleton

Angelo's Taverna/Carboy Winery

6885 South Santa Fe Drive

720-532-1389

EXPAND A family-style table at the entrance to Avelina's open kitchen. Mark Antonation

First Look: Avelina Opens With Chefs John Broening and Yasmin Lozada-Hissom

Avelina

1550 17th Street

720-904-6711

EXPAND Removing two letters on the restaurant's sign proved an ingenious cost-saver. Mark Antonation

First Look: The Goods Opens in Place of the Good Son on Friday

The Goods

2550 East Colfax Avenue

303-355-5445

EXPAND Beef curry bunny chow — this is just a sample size. Mark Antonation

Jozi's Kitchen & Shebeen Finds a Permanent Home in Parker

Jozi's Kitchen & Shebeen

10971 South Parker Road, Parker

303-840-7971

EXPAND The new cafe is smaller than the Broadway location, but all the same baked goods are packed into the pastry case. Mark Antonation

First Look: The DTC Outpost of Maria Empanada Is Now Open

Maria Empanada

8000 East Belleview Ave, Greenwood Village

303-221-9013

EXPAND Punk rock and old-school Italian are featured at the Monkey Barrel. Mark Antonation

Beer and Carbone's for Sunnyside: The Monkey Barrel Opens

The Monkey Barrel

4401 Tejon Street

303-433-4646

Chef Daniel Asher unveiled his menu at the new River and Woods earlier this month. Danielle Lirette

First Look: River and Woods Flows into Boulder Beginning Tuesday, September 6

River and Woods

2328 Pearl Street, Boulder

303-993-6301

EXPAND The bar at the new Sloan's Lake Tap& Burger. Danielle Lirette

First Look: Sloan's Lake Tap & Burger Opens in Former St. Anthony's Complex

Sloan's Lake Tap & Burger

1565 Raleigh Street

720-456-6779

Other restaurants that have opened this month include:

Congress Park Taproom, 833 Colorado Boulevard

Pieology Pizzeria, 12073 East Arapahoe Road., Centennial

