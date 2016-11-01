Ten Tastiest Events on Denver's Culinary Calendar, November 1-4

EXPAND The Way Back is launching a new weekly menu this week. Mark Antonation

Alert! The Colorado Small Business Development Center Network pulled the plug on its inaugural Microbrewery and Distillery conference in Colorado Springs that had been set for Wednesday, November 2; it's been rescheduled for February 10. But there's still plenty to do this week in Denver, including visiting the first Colorado Restaurant Show at the Crowne Plaza — which is conveniently close to the new Westin Hotel at DIA, which just happens to be hosting a big wine festival. Keep reading for the tasty details.

Tuesday, November 1

The Way Back is launching a Tuesday's Test Table starting today, offering a sneak peak of menu items that chefs Samuel Charles and Marcus Eng are considering adding to the menu. The Tuesday's Test Table items will be available every Tuesday starting at 5 p.m. as either a la carte options or a three-course, $45 pre-fixe menu — and the chefs encourage you to freely share any feedback. Call 720-718-8156 for reservations.

The Crimson Room continues its monthly cocktail-class series with a course on putting a little spice in your drink. "Spicing Up Cocktails: Mixology with Herbs and Spices" will run from 7 to 8 p.m, and $20 buys admission to the class, bar basics, two cocktails, hands-on tips on mixing up great drinks, recipes to take home to recreate the cocktails and more. Call 720-639-6987 for more information.

The seventh annual Wine, Women and Football takes the field from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. today at ViewHouse Centennial. Your $85 ticket includes appetizers, wine, valet parking, a commemorative gift and the chance to rub elbows; best of all, funds raised at the event will benefit the Volunteers of America’s Irving Safe Haven, a shelter for women and children escaping a life of homelessness and domestic abuse. You can find tickets and more information here.

Good Mornings Coffeehouse, The Soiled Dove Underground and local artists are teaming up to throw a benefit for Helping Children Worldwide Child Rescue Centre in Sierra Leone, West Africa. The Passion4Arts Showcase will take over the Soiled Dove Underground starting at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance or $40 at the door; grab yours here.

Wednesday, November 2

The first annual Colorado Restaurant Show runs today and tomorrow at the Crowne Plaza Denver Airport Convention Center. The event will feature keynote presentations by industry leaders including Erin Moran, chief culture officer of the renowned Union Square Hospitality Group, the company behind Shake Shack, Gramercy Tavern, Maialino and numerous other NYC-based hot spots; internationally-known celebrity chefs Jose Garces and Hugh Acheson; and Bret Thorn, restaurant trend expert and senior food editor of Nation’s Restaurant News. The premier networking and learning event for restaurateurs, chefs and restaurant and bar managers in the Rocky Mountain region, the show will bring leading restaurant suppliers in Colorado and the nation together with industry leaders and tastemakers Tickets are $25, and available here.

The 2016 International Wine Festival lands at the Westin Hotel at Denver International Airport today. The three-day festival will feature a grand vintners dinner at Barolo Grill, the Pairsine Chefs Fine Food and Wine Pairing Competition, a grand tasting and more. Grab tickets and check out the full schedule here.

Leopold Bros. and Linger are joining forces for a cocktail gathering and four-course dinner at 6:30 p.m. The evening is $75 per person and seating is limited; make your reservation by calling 303-993-3120.

Thursday, November 3

From 6 to 9 p.m. tonight, the 2016 Pairsine Chefs Fine Food and Wine Pairing Competition at the Denver International Wine Festival will pair ten artistic, wine-savvy Colorado chefs with two of the gold-medal-winning wines (with scores of 91 or higher) from the 2016 Denver International Wine Competition. Their challenge? They must create a gourmet food pairing for each wine, in competition for the coveted People’s Choice Award. It all comes down at the Westin at DIA, and tickets are $120. For more information, go to denverwinefest.com.

Keep reading for more events this week.

