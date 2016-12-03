Ten Unexpected Restaurant and Bar Closings This Fall
|
The Cherry Cricket closed after a kitchen fire on November 23, 2016.
Mark Antonation
The thrill of so many exciting restaurant openings — and there were plenty this fall — can be tempered by news that one of our favorites didn't make it. But things other than bad food or bad business can doom an eatery. A kitchen fire shuttered the Cherry Cricket — which may rebuild and reopen in early 2017 — and a screwy sublease deal meant an untimely end to the Inventing Room, which is also expected to reopen next year, although in a new location. Here are ten bars and restaurants that have closed this fall, along with links to our coverage so that you can read the full story.
|
A fire at the Cherry Cricket closed Cherry Creek's favorite burger bar indefinitely.
Mark Antonation
Kitchen Fire Closes Cherry Cricket, But There's a Backup on Blake Street
|
Mary Jane's is out and the Hungry Bear is in at the Denver Wrangler.
Lindsey Bartlett
Mary Jane's Pizza Replaced by Hungry Bear Kitchen at the Denver Wrangler
|
The RT Cafe closed in the space that was once the flagship Spicy Pickle.
Mark Antonation
RT Cafe & Bar Calls It Quits in the Original Home of the Spicy Pickle
|
The Cooler closed in Edgewater, but was almost immediately replaced by the Skyline Pub.
Mark Antonation
The Cooler Becomes the Skyline Pub Tonight in Edgewater
|
The Inventing Room's sudden closure left dessert lovers looking for a new fix.
Danielle Lirette
The Inventing Room Gets an Eviction Notice From Landlord
|
Aoba pulls out of the crowded downtown sushi business.
Westword
Aoba Sushi Leaves the Crowded LoDo Pool
|
It's lights out for the Squeeze Inn.
Eric Gruneisen
Last Call for the Squeeze Inn, a Great Denver Dive
|
Hall Brewing has closed its Parker taproom.
Hall Brewing Facebook page
Hall Brewing Closes Taproom in Parker, Plans to Relocate in the Future
|
The lights will soon go out on this La Loma location.
courtesy La Loma
Photos: Loyal La Loma Patrons Say Goodbye to the Jefferson Park Restaurant
|
Zaika Indian Express will open soon in the former Taja Indian space at Sixth and Broadway.
Mark Antonation
Taja Indian Closes on Lincoln Street, Owner Plans to Relocate
Related Locations
2641 E. 2nd Ave.
Denver, CO 80206
3090 Downing St.
Denver, CO 80205
2045 Sheridan Blvd.
Lakewood, CO 80214
2020 Lawrence St.
Denver, Colorado 80205
5395 W. 48th Ave.
Denver, CO 80212
1801 Broadway
Denver, CO 80202
575 Lincoln St.
Denverr, Colorado 80203
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Denver dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
In Case You Missed It
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!