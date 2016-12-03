menu

Ten Unexpected Restaurant and Bar Closings This Fall

Ten Unexpected Restaurant and Bar Closings This Fall

Saturday, December 3, 2016 at 6:55 a.m.
By Westword Staff
The Cherry Cricket closed after a kitchen fire on November 23, 2016.EXPAND
The Cherry Cricket closed after a kitchen fire on November 23, 2016.
Mark Antonation
The thrill of so many exciting restaurant openings — and there were plenty this fall — can be tempered by news that one of our favorites didn't make it. But things other than bad food or bad business can doom an eatery. A kitchen fire shuttered the Cherry Cricket — which may rebuild and reopen in early 2017 — and a screwy sublease deal meant an untimely end to the Inventing Room, which is also expected to reopen next year, although in a new location. Here are ten bars and restaurants that have closed this fall, along with links to our coverage so that you can read the full story.

A fire at the Cherry Cricket closed Cherry Creek's favorite burger bar indefinitely.EXPAND
A fire at the Cherry Cricket closed Cherry Creek's favorite burger bar indefinitely.
Mark Antonation

Kitchen Fire Closes Cherry Cricket, But There's a Backup on Blake Street

Mary Jane's is out and the Hungry Bear is in at the Denver Wrangler.
Mary Jane's is out and the Hungry Bear is in at the Denver Wrangler.
Lindsey Bartlett

Mary Jane's Pizza Replaced by Hungry Bear Kitchen at the Denver Wrangler

The RT Cafe closed in the space that was once the flagship Spicy Pickle.EXPAND
The RT Cafe closed in the space that was once the flagship Spicy Pickle.
Mark Antonation

RT Cafe & Bar Calls It Quits in the Original Home of the Spicy Pickle

The Cooler closed in Edgewater, but was almost immediately replaced by the Skyline Pub.EXPAND
The Cooler closed in Edgewater, but was almost immediately replaced by the Skyline Pub.
Mark Antonation

The Cooler Becomes the Skyline Pub Tonight in Edgewater

The Inventing Room's sudden closure left dessert lovers looking for a new fix.
The Inventing Room's sudden closure left dessert lovers looking for a new fix.
Danielle Lirette

The Inventing Room Gets an Eviction Notice From Landlord

Aoba pulls out of the crowded downtown sushi business.
Aoba pulls out of the crowded downtown sushi business.
Westword

Aoba Sushi Leaves the Crowded LoDo Pool

It's lights out for the Squeeze Inn.
It's lights out for the Squeeze Inn.
Eric Gruneisen

Last Call for the Squeeze Inn, a Great Denver Dive

Hall Brewing has closed its Parker taproom.
Hall Brewing has closed its Parker taproom.
Hall Brewing Facebook page

Hall Brewing Closes Taproom in Parker, Plans to Relocate in the Future

The lights will soon go out on this La Loma location.EXPAND
The lights will soon go out on this La Loma location.
courtesy La Loma

Photos: Loyal La Loma Patrons Say Goodbye to the Jefferson Park Restaurant

Zaika Indian Express will open soon in the former Taja Indian space at Sixth and Broadway.EXPAND
Zaika Indian Express will open soon in the former Taja Indian space at Sixth and Broadway.
Mark Antonation

Taja Indian Closes on Lincoln Street, Owner Plans to Relocate

