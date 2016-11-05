menu

Ten Upcoming Denver Restaurant and Bar Openings You Won't Want to Miss

Twelve Great Denver Neighborhood Bars Where You Can Wet Your Whistle This Weekend


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Ten Upcoming Denver Restaurant and Bar Openings You Won't Want to Miss

Saturday, November 5, 2016 at 6:55 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Fish N Beer will offer sustainable, alternative seafood, like smelt fries or these fried blowfish tails. (Don't worry, they're not the poisonous variety.)EXPAND
Fish N Beer will offer sustainable, alternative seafood, like smelt fries or these fried blowfish tails. (Don't worry, they're not the poisonous variety.)
Mark Antonation
A A

From breweries to bakeries, there's plenty of good stuff coming our way in the form of new restaurants, tap rooms, coffee houses and sushi bars — some as soon as this Monday, November 7. Check out these ten upcoming openings, along with links to the stories we've written about them.

Fish N Beer opens Monday, November 7, next door to Hop Alley on Larimer Street.EXPAND
Fish N Beer opens Monday, November 7, next door to Hop Alley on Larimer Street.
Mark Antonation

Fish N Beer Set to Open Monday, November 7

Uno Mas is coming to East Sixth Avenue where the $5 Buck Drinkery called it quits.
Uno Mas is coming to East Sixth Avenue where the $5 Buck Drinkery called it quits.
Lauren Monitz

Uno Mas Taqueria Takes Over $5 Buck Drinkery

The former Eis Gelato will enjoy a reincarnation as a neighborhood brewery in Park Hill.
The former Eis Gelato will enjoy a reincarnation as a neighborhood brewery in Park Hill.
Jonathan Shikes

New Brewery Planned for 29th and Fairfax in Park Hill

Sushi-Rama will soon have three metro area siblings.EXPAND
Sushi-Rama will soon have three metro area siblings.
Mark Antonation

Jeff Osaka and Ken Wolf Expand Sushi-Rama With Three New Locations

La Güera is coming soon where La Bibioteca and El Lado have gone before.EXPAND
La Güera is coming soon where La Bibioteca and El Lado have gone before.
Mark Antonation

La Guera, a Joint Project Between Richard Sandoval and Crazy Mountain Brewing

Devil's Food is opening a second space just a few doors up from its original bakery.EXPAND
Devil's Food is opening a second space just a few doors up from its original bakery.
Mark Antonation

Devil's Food Bakery & Cookery Will Soon Become Two Separate Eateries

The Kaladi roasting facility kicked off operations on October 24 and will open the coffee bar on November 14.EXPAND
The Kaladi roasting facility kicked off operations on October 24 and will open the coffee bar on November 14.
Courtesy of Kaladi Coffee Roasters

Kaladi Coffee Opens New South Broadway Roastery, Cafe to Follow Soon

You'll soon be able to enjoy this view when Mizu Izakaya opens.
You'll soon be able to enjoy this view when Mizu Izakaya opens.
Lindsey Bartlett

Mizu Izakaya Nears Completion at Its Hot LoHi Corner

Dio Mio will open soon on the right-hand side of this Larimer Street address.EXPAND
Dio Mio will open soon on the right-hand side of this Larimer Street address.
Mark Antonation

Dio Mio Handmade Pasta Will Join Larimer Street Lineup This Fall

Ohana sold Hawiian food from this window all summer but will soon open across the street.EXPAND
Ohana sold Hawiian food from this window all summer but will soon open across the street.
James Dewhirst

Ohana Island Kitchen to Move From Walk-up Window to Permanent Address on 15th

Related Stories

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Fish N Beer
More Info
More Info

3510 Larimer St.
Denver, Colorado 80205

miles
Uno Mas Taqueria y Cantina
More Info
More Info

730 E. Sixth Ave.
Denver, Colorado 80203

unomastaqueria.com

miles
Sushi-Rama
More Info
More Info

2615 Larimer St.
Denver, CO 80205

miles
La Biblioteca - Closed
More Info
More Info

1610 Little Raven St.
Denver, CO 80202

720-904-0965

www.richardsandoval.com/labibliotecadenver

miles
Kaladi Coffee Roasters
More Info
More Info

2823 S. Broadway
Englewood, Colorado 80113

www.kaladicoffee.com

miles
Mizu Izakaya
More Info
More Info

1560 Boulder St.
Denver, Colorado 80211

www.mizudenver.com

miles
Ohana Island Kitchen
More Info
More Info

2838 Umatilla St.
Denver, Colorado 80211

303-718-6580

facebook.com/OhanaDenver

miles
Devil's Food Bakery & Cookery
More Info
More Info

1020 S. Gaylord St.
Denver, CO 80209

303-733-7448

www.devilsfooddenver.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >