Ten Upcoming Denver Restaurant and Bar Openings You Won't Want to Miss

EXPAND Fish N Beer will offer sustainable, alternative seafood, like smelt fries or these fried blowfish tails. (Don't worry, they're not the poisonous variety.) Mark Antonation

From breweries to bakeries, there's plenty of good stuff coming our way in the form of new restaurants, tap rooms, coffee houses and sushi bars — some as soon as this Monday, November 7. Check out these ten upcoming openings, along with links to the stories we've written about them.

EXPAND Fish N Beer opens Monday, November 7, next door to Hop Alley on Larimer Street. Mark Antonation

Fish N Beer Set to Open Monday, November 7

Uno Mas is coming to East Sixth Avenue where the $5 Buck Drinkery called it quits. Lauren Monitz

Uno Mas Taqueria Takes Over $5 Buck Drinkery

The former Eis Gelato will enjoy a reincarnation as a neighborhood brewery in Park Hill. Jonathan Shikes

New Brewery Planned for 29th and Fairfax in Park Hill

EXPAND Sushi-Rama will soon have three metro area siblings. Mark Antonation

Jeff Osaka and Ken Wolf Expand Sushi-Rama With Three New Locations

EXPAND La Güera is coming soon where La Bibioteca and El Lado have gone before. Mark Antonation

La Guera, a Joint Project Between Richard Sandoval and Crazy Mountain Brewing

EXPAND Devil's Food is opening a second space just a few doors up from its original bakery. Mark Antonation

Devil's Food Bakery & Cookery Will Soon Become Two Separate Eateries

EXPAND The Kaladi roasting facility kicked off operations on October 24 and will open the coffee bar on November 14. Courtesy of Kaladi Coffee Roasters

Kaladi Coffee Opens New South Broadway Roastery, Cafe to Follow Soon

You'll soon be able to enjoy this view when Mizu Izakaya opens. Lindsey Bartlett

Mizu Izakaya Nears Completion at Its Hot LoHi Corner

EXPAND Dio Mio will open soon on the right-hand side of this Larimer Street address. Mark Antonation

Dio Mio Handmade Pasta Will Join Larimer Street Lineup This Fall

EXPAND Ohana sold Hawiian food from this window all summer but will soon open across the street. James Dewhirst

Ohana Island Kitchen to Move From Walk-up Window to Permanent Address on 15th