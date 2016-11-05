Ten Upcoming Denver Restaurant and Bar Openings You Won't Want to Miss
Fish N Beer will offer sustainable, alternative seafood, like smelt fries or these fried blowfish tails. (Don't worry, they're not the poisonous variety.)
Mark Antonation
From breweries to bakeries, there's plenty of good stuff coming our way in the form of new restaurants, tap rooms, coffee houses and sushi bars — some as soon as this Monday, November 7. Check out these ten upcoming openings, along with links to the stories we've written about them.
Fish N Beer opens Monday, November 7, next door to Hop Alley on Larimer Street.
Mark Antonation
Fish N Beer Set to Open Monday, November 7
Uno Mas is coming to East Sixth Avenue where the $5 Buck Drinkery called it quits.
Lauren Monitz
Uno Mas Taqueria Takes Over $5 Buck Drinkery
The former Eis Gelato will enjoy a reincarnation as a neighborhood brewery in Park Hill.
Jonathan Shikes
New Brewery Planned for 29th and Fairfax in Park Hill
Sushi-Rama will soon have three metro area siblings.
Mark Antonation
Jeff Osaka and Ken Wolf Expand Sushi-Rama With Three New Locations
La Güera is coming soon where La Bibioteca and El Lado have gone before.
Mark Antonation
La Guera, a Joint Project Between Richard Sandoval and Crazy Mountain Brewing
Devil's Food is opening a second space just a few doors up from its original bakery.
Mark Antonation
Devil's Food Bakery & Cookery Will Soon Become Two Separate Eateries
The Kaladi roasting facility kicked off operations on October 24 and will open the coffee bar on November 14.
Courtesy of Kaladi Coffee Roasters
Kaladi Coffee Opens New South Broadway Roastery, Cafe to Follow Soon
You'll soon be able to enjoy this view when Mizu Izakaya opens.
Lindsey Bartlett
Mizu Izakaya Nears Completion at Its Hot LoHi Corner
Dio Mio will open soon on the right-hand side of this Larimer Street address.
Mark Antonation
Dio Mio Handmade Pasta Will Join Larimer Street Lineup This Fall
Ohana sold Hawiian food from this window all summer but will soon open across the street.
James Dewhirst
Ohana Island Kitchen to Move From Walk-up Window to Permanent Address on 15th
