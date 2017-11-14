Five Ways to Give Thanks by Giving Back This Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a day of indulgence for most of us, and that's okay. After all, the purpose of the holiday is to celebrate our blessings. But before you enjoy the fruit of your labors, spare a few moments to do something for someone else, too — it's an even better way to appreciate the good things in your life. Here are five places you can volunteer during the days leading up to (and including) Turkey Day. Even if you can't make it out of the house to give your time and efforts, all of these organizations are accepting monetary donations as well. And if you really want to make a difference? Get involved year-round with an organization that speaks to your heart, and next year someone will be giving thanks for you.

EXPAND Turkey on the table at the Denver Rescue Mission. Brandon Marshall

Denver Rescue Mission makes turkeys its mission every November with its Turkey on Every Table campaign. This year, the goal is to collect a whopping 15,000 birds — but how to handle 180,000 pounds of frozen poultry? Enter the Turkey Tossers. Volunteers are needed at the Lawrence Street Shelter, 1130 Park Avenue West, from Wednesday, November 15, to Wednesday, November 22, to load the fowl into trucks for distribution to churches, schools and nonprofit organizations around town. Go to denverrescuemission.org to sign up for a shift or to see what foodstuffs you can donate to the cause.