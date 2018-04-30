The 9th Door Closes Downtown; Sheamus Feeley Takes Over

The 9th Door has long been a part of the LoDo bar and restaurant scene, taking advantage of its proximity to Coors Field since opening in 2005 at 1808 Blake Street. But the tapas bar closed on Friday, April 27, and will undergo a quick transformation before reopening as a new concept under chef/restaurateur Sheamus Feeley.

The 9th Door added a second location at 925 Lincoln Street in 2013, but that one has been independently owned for the past year, ever since Brian Murphy bought the restaurant. Murphy says his 9th Door is doing well, and he has no intention of closing anytime soon. "If anything, it will alleviate any confusion," he explains, adding that his goal has been to differentiate his eatery by focusing on the quality and authenticity of his Spanish tapas menu.