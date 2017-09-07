The Abbey Tavern Gives Park Hill What it Wants on East Colfax

I've been meaning to stop back into the Abbey Tavern for a while — and not just because it's super-near my house and a good place to hit up when it snows a lot and I don't feel like driving anywhere. If we're being honest, though, laziness and the desire to walk, bike or otherwise convey yourself quickly and easily to your nearest drinking spot is really what puts the "neighborhood" in a neighborhood bar. That, and perhaps not having to try too hard to impress your neighbors with your outfit or how cool you are. When I grabbed a drink with my roommate at the Abbey on a recent Tuesday night, owner Glen Eastwood and I discussed our personal preferences for comfortable bars that don't require mustache wax or a lot of Internet research to figure out the ingredients listed on the cocktail menu. Given his fondness for casual and friendly neighborhood bars, it's no surprise that Eastwood's own establishment is just that way.

A veteran of the Denver Irish bar scene, having run local spots such as Casey's in Stapleton and the now-closed Fadó downtown, Eastwood jumped at a chance to finally open his own place at 5151 East Colfax, just on the Park Hill side of the Park Hill/Mayfair neighborhood border. The building used to be a flower shop, and a Mountain Bell telephone company building before that, but everyone thinks it used to be a Taco Bell, perhaps because of the arched windows on the front of the bar. But the building does sit next door to a former Taco Bell — now Nuggs Ice Cream — and just a couple blocks from an existing Taco Bell. Anyway, that's enough about Taco Bell history.

Eastwood modeled his bar after the Abbey Tavern in his native Dublin; the bar's logo pays homage to the historic Saint Mary's Abbey, for which the Dublin pub is named. From the wood bar with a harp on top to the soccer jerseys and pictures of Ireland on the walls, the theme is well executed, but not so full of themed kitsch as to be overwhelming.