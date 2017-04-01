The Ten Best Culinary Events in Denver in April 2017

EXPAND Oyster shucking returns to the Boulder Theater on April 4 with the High West Oyster Fest. Westword

There are plenty of great food and drink events in April, from an oyster-shucking good time to a posh charity event to combat childhood hunger. Sip beers from 100 breweries at a neighborhood bar, get your grilled cheese on, or help chefs choose new dishes for a seasonal menu. Eat. drink and be merry this April, no fooling!

EXPAND Fill up on oysters and other Jax Fish House specialties at the High West Oyster Fest. Wesword

Tuesday, April 4

High West Oyster Fest

Boulder Theater

2032 14th Street

Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar gets in the shell game tonight from 6 to 11 p.m. with its fifth annual High West Oyster Fest, celebrating the magnificent mollusk with an oyster-eating competition (now in its 17th year), a separate oyster shucking contest, Jax food and drinks and live music from Guerilla Fanfare. Appropriately, Oyster Bay wines will be poured to accompany the seafood, and there will all be a collaboration brew from the Post Brewing Company and Odell Brewing Company: Emersum Oyster Stout. Dig into raw oysters, peel-and-eat shrimp, gumbo, jambalaya, crawfish Spicy Tuna, Smoked Trout & Quinoa Salad, and a Live Crawfish Boil. All proceeds and donations will go YWCA of Boulder County. High West Oyster Fest 2017 is sponsored by Jax partners Northeast Seafood, Rappahannock River Oyster Company and the Daily Camera. Ticket can be purchased on Ticketfly.com for $35 each.

Have a little Beer at the eighth annual Govnr's Park Beer Festival. Westword

Saturday, April 8

Eighth Annual Govnr's Park Beer Festival

Govnr's Park Tavern

672 Logan Street

Govnr's Park has been serving the neighborhood with good cheer and lots of beer for more than forty years. And for the past seven years, even more brews have flowed during the annual Govnr's Park Beer Fest. Now in its eighth year, the Fest welcomes guests to the tavern from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 8. More than 100 different beers will be poured for only $20 per person; proceeds will be donated to CHUN (Capitol Hill United Neighborhoods). Call the restaurant at 303 831-8605 for more information; tickets can be purchased by visiting Govnr's Park Tavern in person.

The Way Back team welcomes you to another Test Table Tuesday. The Way Back

Tuesday, April 11

Test Table Tuesday

The Way Back

4132 West 38th Avenue

720-728-8156

Way Back chefs Samuel Charles and Marcus Eng welcome guests to the April installment of the Test Table Tuesday dinner series from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The monthly event offers a prix-fixe menu of market-driven dishes that could eventually make it to the restaurant's regular menu. The interactive dinner gives guests the opportunity to get a sneak peek of future menu items and share in the chefs' creative process. The three-course dinner comes in at $45 per person, or dishes can also be purchase a la carte. For an additional cost, "new school" and "old school" beverage pairings will also be offered, which could include wine, beer or cocktails, depending on the dish and your preference. Call the Way Back for reservations and additional information.

EXPAND There's nothing better than a well-made grilled cheese sandwich. Mark Antonation

Wednesday, April 12

Denver Grilled Cheese Festival

McNichols Civic Center Building

144 West Colfax Avenue

Any time you eat a grilled cheese sandwich is a cause for celebration, but if you want a real sandwich party, head to the Denver Grilled Cheese Festival tonight. The cheesiest event in town comes courtesy of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, which provides free books to children under five. Tickets sales and a silent auction will raise money for the Denver branch of Imagination Library, and an award for Best Grilled Cheese Sandwich in Denver will be given to the Denver chef who can wow the judges. The fun starts at 6 p.m. (5 p.m. for VIPs) with passed appetizers before the sandwich grilling gets underway; tickets are going fast, so get yours soon — $45 for general admission or $175 for VIP — on the Denver Grilled Cheese Festival website.

EXPAND Nosh and Posh is back! Danielle Lirette

Thursday, April 13

Nosh & Posh

Civic Center Park

Broadway and Colfax Avenue

Food truck season will be upon us sooner than you think; Civic Center Eats will return in May for weekly food truck rallies, but once a month throughout the winter, the Civic Center Conservancy satisfies your street-food urges while providing a little shopping too. Shop for boutique clothes and accessories while choosing from a range of food truck options from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Pray for sun!

Keep reading for more events this month.

