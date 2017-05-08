The Seven Tastiest Events on the Culinary Calendar, May 8-11

EXPAND Resolute Brewing is hosting you — not the three little pigs — this week for a brand-new beer. Danielle Lirette

The culinary calendar offers a few options to help move the work week along. Start out with a funky beer-bar opening, and by the time Friday rolls around, you'll be ready for the sweet, sweet prospect of a chocolate-filled weekend. Round out the rest of your week with a brand-new beer-and-burger combo, a Mother's Day brunch alternative and a visit from Boston chef/restaurateur Barbara Lynch. Here are the seven best food and drink events for the week of May 8 through May 12.

WomenCook! benefits project like Work Options for Women's Cafe United. Danielle Lirette

Monday, May 8

Lambic lovers, rejoice! Goed Zuur is opening its doors at 3 p.m.; the new taproom has 26 handles pouring sour and wild beers from around the globe, as well as a bottle list, charcuterie, cheese and small plates. The bar will focus exclusively on the tangy and funky end of the beer spectrum, so if you're the type that religiously orders Coors Light or turns up your nose at everything but but pilsners and pale ales, take a pass. But if you have a more adventurous palate, head over to 2801 Welton Street this afternoon and settle in for a wild (and sour) ride.

The nonprofit organization Work Options for Women (WOW) has been around for twenty years, providing culinary training, job placement and case management for low-income women in Denver. Tonight, top female chefs in town are coming together for WomenCook!, WOW's annual fundraiser. Elise Wiggins (Cattivella), Jennifer Jasinski (Rioja), Dana Rodriguez (Work + Class), Aniedra Nichols (Fish N Beer) and Cindhura Reddy (Spuntino) will all be on hand to tempt you with delicious bites. Temple Emanuel, at 51 Grape Street, will host the event, which runs from 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets ($125) and a complete list of participating chefs are available at eventbrite.com.

Head over to History Colorado for an after-hours experience. Westword file photo

Tuesday, May 9

For a totally different museum experience, check out History Colorado Center's Ignite!Nite. The wonky punctuation belies what's sure to be a unique evening for local history buffs: From 5 to 8 p.m., you'll have access to History Colorado, 1200 Broadway, where live music, art and cooking demos and DIY craft activities will be taking place — all based on the bison. A cash bar and bites will also be available, so you'll be well provisioned as you learn about buffalo drives, buffalo soldiers, buffalo gals and the buffalo nickel. Tickets are just $12 (free if you're a member) and can be purchased at History Colorado's website.

What goes together better than burgers and beer? Literally nothing; a frosty beer paired with a hot ground-beef patty have been naturals ever since the first caveman busted out his Big Green Egg and cooler, way back in the Stone Age. So it was historically inevitable that 5280 Burger Bar and Resolute Brewing Company would team up with Resolute brewing the 5280 Lager, a pilsner that's now on tap exclusively at the burger joint. But the Resolute Taproom at 7286 South Yosemite Street in Centennial is also getting in on the action: It's launching the beer there from 5 to 7 p.m., and Burger Bar apps will be served to celebrate.

