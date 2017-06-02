The Six Tastiest Events on This Weekend's Culinary Calendar

What light through yonder window breaks? It is the east, and PBR is the sun. Courtesy of Wit Theatre Company

The buzz for this weekend is simple: bikes, bars, beers and the Bard (some of them all at once). Surely one of those will grab your attention. Here are the best food and drink events on the culinary calendar for the weekend of June 2 through June 4.

The infinite monkey theorem states that a monkey randomly riding a bike for an infinite amount of time will almost certainly raise $3 million for Bike MS. Courtesy of Infinite Monkey Theorem

Friday, June 2

Bike MS is happening on June 24 and 25, but you don't have to wait that long to help out the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. In fact, you don't have to get on a bike at all — just head over to Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer Street, between 6 and 10 p.m. on Friday, June 2. The annual Bike MS kickoff party will be in full swing, with a portion of wine sales donated to the organization. Skadi's Food Truck will be there, and the night will be packed with thrilling giveaways like wine, tour packages and bikes. If you miss tonight's gig, stop in at the tasting room any Friday for the rest of June, when your dollars will also help out the cause. And you might want to reconsider the no-bikes thing: Parking in that neighborhood is the worst.

What's a neighborhood bar without a neon sign? There's just something about the flickering glow that promises good bartenders, cheap drinks and amiable fellow drinkers inside. Englewood Grand, 3435 South Broadway, was named our Best New Bar That's Just a Bar in 2017, so you know it has the goods, but the Broadway-facing exterior will finally be able to properly advertise the joint's merits. Join the crowd at 9 p.m. for a champagne toast as the switch is flipped for the first time at the Turn On Party on Friday, June 2. Check out the Grand's Facebook page for details.

The new Comic Con beer: I Am Brewt! Courtesy of Breckenridge Brewery

Denver Comic Con is coming up at the end of the month, and plenty of events are leading up to the town's biggest costume party (including what's sure to be an epically adorable doggie cosplay event; see Comic Con's website for that one). But there's adorable, and then there's tasty — and Breckenridge Brewery has cornered the market on the official Comic Con beer. Brooklyn's at the Pepsi Center, 901 Auraria Parkway, will be tapping Breck's new brew, I AM BREWT!, at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 2. The beer is a pilsner (so some might think the name is more creative than the drink), but the real reason to be one of the first 200 people at this tapping is the giveaway of 200 collector's pint glasses featuring everyone's favorite tree-shaped alien. It's, well, adorable — even cuter than your pug in a Princess Leia costume.

