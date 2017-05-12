The Five Tastiest Events on the Culinary Calendar, May 12-14

EXPAND Denver Flea presents colorful and unique items at the Spring Flea. Brandon Marshall

In case you've forgotten (or your dad didn't remind you), Sunday is Mother's Day; hopefully, you've already solidified your plans with Mom — see our recent list of Mother's Day events for ideas. But what to do the rest of the weekend? From high tea to an encore performance by one of nation's top chefs to a bonus Mom's Day brunch with bowling, check out our list of the five best food and drink events on the culinary calendar this weekend.

Put on your best teatime attire this afternoon. Mother's High Tea via Facebook

Friday, May 12

Classier than your average cannabis event and edgier than your average Mother's Day event, the Fifth Annual Mother's High Tea is a family-friendly affair held in honor of the mothers and daughters who work in the nascent Colorado pot industry. Despite its punny name, there will be no on-site consumption at the High Tea; the public event intends to put a friendlier face on the cannabis industry by introducing guests to some of its leading advocates and entrepreneurs. The event, which runs from 1 to 5 p.m., features a robust speaker program, educational seminars and fun-filled activities to go along with the tea menu. Gather with the crowd at the McNichols Building, 144 West Colfax Avenue in Civic Center Park, to raise a cup and a pinkie with your favorite lady. The event's Facebook page has details (and a coupon code for 10 percent off admission); tickets ($12-$40) are available at axs.com.

EXPAND Last December's Denver Flea reached peak beanie. Brandon Marshall

Saturday, May 13

Chef Barbara Lynch continues her conquest of Denver with a discussion and book signing of her new memoir, Out of Line: A Life of Playing With Fire, at Johnson & Wales University, 1785 Quebec Street. For those who just missed out on a seat at her Coohills dinner on May 12, this one's for you: The event starts at 11 a.m. and is free, so all you need to do is show up — early, as seating is limited — and sit back while one of the culinary greats reminisces about her life on the line. Check out the school's website for details.

The Spring Flea is in full force this weekend — but don't worry, your furry friends are safe from the little bloodsuckers. This is the pop-up marketplace brought to you by Denver Flea. This spring, it's taking over the former Sports Authority Sports Castle, 1000 Broadway, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 14. For $5 admission, you'll have access to the gathering of craft, food and drink vendors — from the established (Denver Fashion Truck, The Real Dill) to the terminally hip (Craft Boner, Hygge Life). Food trucks Street Frites, Barbed Wire Reef and Wheels on Fire will also be on hand to fuel your curated (naturally!) shopping experience. Break out your high-waisted shorts, rompers and mustache wax, kids, and head over to denverflea.com to purchase your tickets and peruse the full list of vendors.

EXPAND Bostons get a benefit dinner this weekend. Suzanne LaGasa/Flickr

Nearly everyone loves dogs, but some folks love Boston terriers just a little bit more. If you dig the flat-faced, bat-eared pups that always seem to be smiling, you won't want to miss For the Love of Bostons from 6 to 9:30 p.m. The dinner and silent auction will raise money for the Mid-America Boston Terrier Rescue, which helps re-home these canine clowns in Colorado and twelve other states. The event takes place at the South Metro Denver Realtor Association, 7899 South Lincoln Court in Littleton, and costs $55 per person. Buy your tickets in advance at adoptaboston.com; there will be no ticket sales at the door. The organization has rescued more than 3,000 Boston terriers; maybe the next one will be your new companion.

