The Seven Tastiest Events on This Week's Culinary Calendar

EXPAND It's a week of doughnuts. Donut miss out. Linnea Covington

You're probably exhausted from all the Memorial Day weekend events — all that drinking, barbecuing and leaving town can be hard work. Relax. Take care of yourself this week! Return to a simpler time — eat some nostalgic comfort food, like doughnuts or TV dinners. Play games with childlike wonder. Denver restaurateurs understand. Here are the seven tastiest events on the culinary calendar from May 29 through June 1, to soothe your soul and help you recover after a tough, long weekend.

Head up to Boulder on Monday to cap off your long weekend. Courtesy of Boulder Creek Festival

Monday, May 29

Locals have been kicking off their summers with the Boulder Creek Festival for more than 25 years. Taking over downtown Boulder for a weekend, the free fest offers nine event areas packed with at least 500 vendors. A carnival atmosphere pervades, whether you're shopping for arts and crafts or reliving your youth on amusement park rides. And eating, of course, Guests can also enjoy live performances from musical acts such as the Dead Phish Orchestra, Space Orphan and Hazel Miller. Don't miss the final day of fun at Boulder Central Park, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 29. Visit the event website to learn more.

EXPAND Ophelia's swaps pornos for Seinfeld on Tuesday night. Danielle Lirette

Tuesday, May 30

Romanticizing the past only goes so far. Remember TV dinners? The spindly-legged TV trays, the tinfoil platter that segregated your veggies and meat, the whiff of industrial food you got when opening up the oven to take out your dinner? Ophelia's Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th Street, is looking back this Tuesday, May 30, with its '90s TV Dinner special: three courses (meat, vegetable and dessert) for $18, while the finest in late twentieth-century television plays in the background (Roseanne, Baywatch and My So-Called Life, among others). Wine coolers and Zima will also be part of the evening, because at that point in human evolution, our tastes hadn't progressed past fruity booze with artificial ingredients. Seatings start at 5 p.m.; be there or be square.

Punch Bowl Social becomes a battleground Wednesday. Wear eye protection. Westword file photo

Wednesday, May 31

Wake up on Wednesday to doughnuts falling from the sky. No, we aren't living in Springfield with Homer, and this isn't one of the lesser-known plagues of Egypt. LaMar's Donuts is trying out drone doughnut delivery at locations around Denver. The breakfast of champions will drop at the following locations: the main entrance of the Denver City and County Building, 1437 Bannock Street at 8:15 a.m.; the Denver Police Administration Building (of course), 1331 Cherokee Street at 9 a.m.; Denver Fire Department headquarters, 745 West Colfax at 10 a.m.; and the 16th Street Mall between Champa and Stout streets from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sadly, drone delivery isn't available to the general public just yet — we'd like to note that we were also told there would be hoverboards by this time — but you can stop in at any LaMar's through Friday, June 30, to enter a sweepstakes to win a DJI Phantom 3 Quadcopter drone or a year of free doughnuts. We'll let you guess which is the grand prize and which is for the runner-up.

Related Stories The Ten Best Hamburgers in Denver — 2017 Edition

If you're the competitive sort — so competitive your friends will no longer play with you after that unpleasant incident with the Scrabble board — head to Punch Bowl Social, 65 Broadway, on Wednesday, May 31, for Beat the Brewer. Compete in bar games with brewers from Avery Brewing Company from 6 to 8 p.m.; winners will receive free beer, merchandise, gift cards, and free activities at the adult playground. Play fair, kids, and no need to be a sore loser.

Grab a seat at Spuntino's bar for Wine Corner Wednesday and let the staff take care of you. Danielle Lirette

For a more sedate and sophisticated Hump Day, Spuntino, 2639 West 32nd Avenue, is hosting Wine Corner Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on May 31. This bi-weekly event sets aside up to eight seats at the cozy bar where lucky diners and drinkers can try wines hand-picked by co-owner Elliot Strathmann. This week, he's pouring five wines from Paolo Bea's 2009 vintage for $55. Call 303-433-0949 or e-mail elliot@spuntinodenver.com for reservations. You'll also have the chance to sup while sipping; Spuntino's spring menu has just come out and is available a la carte. It includes such gems as housemade ricotta and raviolini stuffed with garlic confit; risotto with shrimp, Calabrian chiles and pickled ramps; and Colorado lamb porchetta with mascarpone polenta.

EXPAND Your artisanal, small-batch, handmade jelly business is just one class away. Alan Levine /Flickr

Thursday, June 1

Want to open an artisanal wine jelly boutique, but your parents gave up all that pesky gardening and canning in the 1970s when they had to become a two-income household just to pay for gas? Who's going to teach you about the difference between jam and jelly? Why, the fine folks at the CSU Extension Office, that's who. From noon to 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, you can attend a free class on making wine jelly at the CSU Extension office at 6934 South Lima Street in Englewood. While the class is free, you do need to register — but the first 25 registrants will get a free gift. Check out the event's Facebook page for more info.

Too many doughtnus, you say? Donut spout that nonsense — there's no such thing! Westword file photo

Friday, June 2

If you missed the doughnut drop on Wednesday — or if it just piqued your appetite — Dunkin' Donuts rises to the occasion on Friday, June 2, which happens to be National Doughnut Day. We're lobbying to observe the holiday as we do Thanksgiving (piles of pastries, national day off, stressful family obligations), but while you wait for that to happen, check out any Dunkin' Donuts location for a free dunker with the purchase of any beverage. The offer's only good while supplies last, so haul your doughnut-loving self out of bed and get there early.

See our Memorial Day list of events here, and visit our Westword calendar for even more to do.

