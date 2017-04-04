The Ten Best Ways to Celebrate the Rockies' Home Opening Day Downtown

EXPAND You wouldn't want to miss out on the purple party. Danielle Lirette

Welcome to April in Denver, when a snowy day can put a damper on the mere suggestion of spending time outside, even just a few days before the boys of summer show up for the Colorado Rockies' home opener — on a day predicted to be sunny and warm. You can bet the Ballpark neighborhood will be crawling with purple-clad baseball fans (or those just looking for an excuse to ditch work for a day) come Friday, April 7, and you should join in the fun, too, which will spread well into other downtown entertainment districts. Here are ten ways to get in the spirit with drink deals, sausage suggestions and patio parties before you make your way to Coors Field.

EXPAND Chef Jensen Cummings will be grilling Tender Belly beer brats at the Burnt Barrel for opening day. Linnea Covington

Burnt Barrel Colorado Spirits and Sports

1201 16th Street

303-893-5458

Chef Jensen Cummings, founder of Brewed Food, has created a line of beer bratwursts in conjunction with Tender Belly and Blue Moon RiNo. The Tender Belly Signature Beer Brat line hits the city for the the first time from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 7 in front of the Burnt Barrel (formerly the Tilted Kilt) on the 16th Street Mall. The sausages are made with Tender Belly's responsibly sourced pork and brewing ingredients from Blue Moon. Cummings will be grilling up India Pale Lager brats and Mango Wheat Chili sausages. These dogs aren't simply steeped in suds like most beer brats, but include hops and other beer-making ingredients as well as spices and chiles.

EXPAND Hopdoddy and Ratio Beerworks will help usher in a new Rockies season. Westword

Hopdoddy

1747 Wynkoop Street

303-446-2337

Texas burger slinger Hopdoddy is kicking off the Rockies’ 2017 season in conjunction with Ratio Beerworks. From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., you can celebrate on Hopdoddy's patio — which spills out onto Union Station's plaza and will be expanded with extra square footage on Opening Day only — with Ratio’s Antidote IPA and Domestica Standard American Ale on tap, as well as cornhole and other outdoor activities.

Related Stories The Ten Best New Restaurants in Denver

The Infinite Monkey Theorem Urban Winery

3200 Larimer Street

303-736-8376

Sophisticated baseball fans can now sip wine from IMT inside Coors Field, which will be sold on the Rooftop for the first time ever, then head over to the winery for First Friday from 3 to 10 p.m. April 7, with music from the Vibes Lounge, art on display from JP Menetrier, and eats from Skadi's food truck.

Jax Fish House

1539 17th Street

303-292-5767

Colorado's homegrown seafood restaurant will open early for an extended happy hour from noon to 6 p.m.April 7, with $3 Post Brewing Company cans and $1.50 oysters. You can also fill up on lobster rolls, sea dogs, po’ boys and burgers before heading over to the ballpark. Reservations are strongly recommended.

Keep reading for more Opening Day deals and parties.

