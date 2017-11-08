The Ten Best Vegan Sandwiches in Metro Denver

Everyone loves sandwiches. They’re satisfying, easy to eat on the go and often very reasonably priced. While many believe a sandwich must contain cheese and meat between the bread to be satisfying, there are plenty of vegan options in Denver. Check out these ten tasty plant-based sandwiches.
The Breakfast Sandwich at Beet Box
1030 East 22nd Avenue
303-861-0017
beetboxdenver.com
Beet Box has a handful of well-made vegan sandwiches, but you can only score the breakfast sandwich in the morning (until 11 a.m.). A brioche bun is loaded with chickpea frittata, smoked tempeh, mushrooms, arugula, tomato, and ranch dressing.
The Vegan Dog at Biker Jim’s Gourmet Dogs
2148 Larimer Street
720-746-9355
bikerjimsdogs.com
Surprised that a Denver hot-spot known for exotic, wild-game sausages is on a vegan sandwich list? The Vegan Dog can come in handy for plant-based eaters when visiting family want to visit the popular tourist destination. You can opt to get the herby dog or a spicier link. Vegan sides include Biker baked beans, charred tahini cauliflower and fries.
The Vegan Sloppy Joe at Hops & Pie
3920 Tennyson Street
303-477-7000
hopsandpie.com
If you've seen our list of ten vegan pizzas in Denver, you're probably intrigued by the housemade meat substitutes that can be ordered as pizza toppings at Hops & Pie. But the beer and pizza parlor also has a classic, old-school (well, nearly) sandwich on the menu as well. The kid-friendly vegan sloppy Joe is tempeh-based and packs a ton of flavor, making for messy-good eating.
The Vegan Crab Cake Sandwich at Leaf
2010 16th Street, Boulder
303-442-1485
leafvegetarianrestaurant.com
Leaf’s entire menu is vegetarian, with almost every item having a vegan option as well. The faux-crab cake is slightly crispy on the outside and tender and flaky on the inside, with a true seafood taste. It’s made out of tempeh, tofu and wakame (a type of seaweed), and has an actual crab-like consistency. The sandwich comes topped with a creamy vegan tartar sauce and mixed greens.
The Vegan Acorn Squash Sandwich at Moxie Eatery
70 Broadway
303-524-9236
moxieeatery.com
If you’re looking for a fresh, creative vegan option in the Baker neighborhood, look no further than Moxie. Locally made ciabatta bread houses squash, black beans, avocado, pickled purple onions and pico for this robust sandwich. The topper is a zesty cashew chipotle aioli.
The Meatball Sub at Native Foods Cafe
1675 29th Street, Boulder
303-442-0213
nativefoods.com
The meatball sub at Native Foods Cafe could quite possibly fool even a die-hard meat eater. The meatballs are made out of seitan and have a bit of a kick to them. They’re smothered in a slightly sweet marinara sauce, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers and a perfect finish: pumpkin-seed pesto.
The Beetnik at Organic Sandwich Company
1500 Pearl Street, Boulder, 720- 639-3986
459 South McCaslin Boulevard, Louisville, 720-598-5931
organicsandwichco.com
There are a handful of tasty vegan and vegetarian sandwich options at this modern sandwich shop in Boulder and at its Louisville sibling. The Beetnik is a must-try, with a chewy pretzel baguette, tender roasted red and gold beets, a zesty housemade almond feta and arugula. You’ll also find a vegan soup on occasion to go along with your sandwich.
The Club at Vital Root Denver
3915 Tennyson Street
303-474-4131
vitalrootdenver.com
Vita Root is a casual, stylish spot perfect for picking up a quick sandwich during a busy day. Sub the white cheddar for Chao Cheese to make this tasty club vegan. Instead of the usual bacon, you’ll find coconut “bacon,” along with avocado, tomato, watercress and miso Dijonaise.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The Atlas at Watercourse Foods
837 East 17th Avenue
303-832-7313
watercoursefoods.com
If you’re a vegan living in Denver, odds are you’ve been to Watercourse Foods; it's one of the few restaurants in town with a menu that's entirely meat-free and dairy-free. You can kick off your day with a hearty breakfast sandwich, but for lunch or dinner, opt for the simple Atlas sandwich. It’s like an updated version of the classic BLT, with smoky tofu bacon, creamy mashed avocado, fried green tomatoes, roma tomatoes and horseradish aioli on a Kaiser roll.
Boulder Philly at WongWay Veg
wongwayveg.com
This veg-friendly food truck turns out comfort food that's vegan (or can easily be made vegan). The most popular item is the Boulder Philly sandwich. Marinated portobello mushrooms, sauteed onions and peppers, and roasted green chiles are piled onto a chewy toasted hoagie roll. Sub out the Jack cheese with avocado-cashew cream or a smoked almond chipotle spread to go from vegetarian to vegan.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!