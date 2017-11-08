The Ten Best Vegan Sandwiches in Metro Denver

Everyone loves sandwiches. They’re satisfying, easy to eat on the go and often very reasonably priced. While many believe a sandwich must contain cheese and meat between the bread to be satisfying, there are plenty of vegan options in Denver. Check out these ten tasty plant-based sandwiches.

The Breakfast Sandwich at Beet Box

1030 East 22nd Avenue

303-861-0017

beetboxdenver.com

Beet Box has a handful of well-made vegan sandwiches, but you can only score the breakfast sandwich in the morning (until 11 a.m.). A brioche bun is loaded with chickpea frittata, smoked tempeh, mushrooms, arugula, tomato, and ranch dressing.

You can still get a good dog, even if you don't eat meat. Danielle Lirette

The Vegan Dog at Biker Jim’s Gourmet Dogs

2148 Larimer Street

720-746-9355

bikerjimsdogs.com

Surprised that a Denver hot-spot known for exotic, wild-game sausages is on a vegan sandwich list? The Vegan Dog can come in handy for plant-based eaters when visiting family want to visit the popular tourist destination. You can opt to get the herby dog or a spicier link. Vegan sides include Biker baked beans, charred tahini cauliflower and fries.

The Vegan Sloppy Joe at Hops & Pie

3920 Tennyson Street

303-477-7000

hopsandpie.com

If you've seen our list of ten vegan pizzas in Denver, you're probably intrigued by the housemade meat substitutes that can be ordered as pizza toppings at Hops & Pie. But the beer and pizza parlor also has a classic, old-school (well, nearly) sandwich on the menu as well. The kid-friendly vegan sloppy Joe is tempeh-based and packs a ton of flavor, making for messy-good eating.

Danielle Lirette

The Vegan Crab Cake Sandwich at Leaf

2010 16th Street, Boulder

303-442-1485

leafvegetarianrestaurant.com

Leaf’s entire menu is vegetarian, with almost every item having a vegan option as well. The faux-crab cake is slightly crispy on the outside and tender and flaky on the inside, with a true seafood taste. It’s made out of tempeh, tofu and wakame (a type of seaweed), and has an actual crab-like consistency. The sandwich comes topped with a creamy vegan tartar sauce and mixed greens.

Moxie is now open on Broadway...not South Broadway. Mark Antonation

The Vegan Acorn Squash Sandwich at Moxie Eatery

70 Broadway

303-524-9236

moxieeatery.com

If you’re looking for a fresh, creative vegan option in the Baker neighborhood, look no further than Moxie. Locally made ciabatta bread houses squash, black beans, avocado, pickled purple onions and pico for this robust sandwich. The topper is a zesty cashew chipotle aioli.

EXPAND The meatball sandwich at Native Foods. Westword

The Meatball Sub at Native Foods Cafe

1675 29th Street, Boulder

303-442-0213

nativefoods.com

The meatball sub at Native Foods Cafe could quite possibly fool even a die-hard meat eater. The meatballs are made out of seitan and have a bit of a kick to them. They’re smothered in a slightly sweet marinara sauce, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers and a perfect finish: pumpkin-seed pesto.

EXPAND Kristen Kuchar

The Beetnik at Organic Sandwich Company

1500 Pearl Street, Boulder, 720- 639-3986

459 South McCaslin Boulevard, Louisville, 720-598-5931

organicsandwichco.com

There are a handful of tasty vegan and vegetarian sandwich options at this modern sandwich shop in Boulder and at its Louisville sibling. The Beetnik is a must-try, with a chewy pretzel baguette, tender roasted red and gold beets, a zesty housemade almond feta and arugula. You’ll also find a vegan soup on occasion to go along with your sandwich.

EXPAND Inside Vital Root. Danielle Lirette

The Club at Vital Root Denver

3915 Tennyson Street

303-474-4131

vitalrootdenver.com

Vita Root is a casual, stylish spot perfect for picking up a quick sandwich during a busy day. Sub the white cheddar for Chao Cheese to make this tasty club vegan. Instead of the usual bacon, you’ll find coconut “bacon,” along with avocado, tomato, watercress and miso Dijonaise.

The Atlas at Watercourse Foods

837 East 17th Avenue

303-832-7313

watercoursefoods.com

If you’re a vegan living in Denver, odds are you’ve been to Watercourse Foods; it's one of the few restaurants in town with a menu that's entirely meat-free and dairy-free. You can kick off your day with a hearty breakfast sandwich, but for lunch or dinner, opt for the simple Atlas sandwich. It’s like an updated version of the classic BLT, with smoky tofu bacon, creamy mashed avocado, fried green tomatoes, roma tomatoes and horseradish aioli on a Kaiser roll.

The WongWay Veg truck at Lookout Mountain Nature Center in Golden this summer. WongWay Veg

Boulder Philly at WongWay Veg

wongwayveg.com

This veg-friendly food truck turns out comfort food that's vegan (or can easily be made vegan). The most popular item is the Boulder Philly sandwich. Marinated portobello mushrooms, sauteed onions and peppers, and roasted green chiles are piled onto a chewy toasted hoagie roll. Sub out the Jack cheese with avocado-cashew cream or a smoked almond chipotle spread to go from vegetarian to vegan.

