The Eight Tastiest Events on the Culinary Calendar This Weekend

It's the best time of summer: The weather is sunny and hot; ice cream, rosé, car shows and music festivals are popping up all over; and it's still early enough that we have months of awesome events in front of us. Relax and enjoy some of the coolest events for the weekend of June 16 through June 18.

Friday, June 16

Need to wind down after a long week? How about a long walk to clear your head? Even better, how about a walk where you learn to speak a bit of Igbo (one of the four official languages of Nigeria) and then join your teacher for Nigerian snacks? This unique opportunity comes courtesy of the Walk2Connect Co-op, a group that organizes walks throughout the Denver-metro area. The walk leaves from East Evans Avenue and South Helena Street in Aurora at 5:30 p.m. and will meander around the neighborhood before adjourning to the host's home for a taste of a cuisine rarely seen in Denver. Check out the Walk2Connect website for details and to buy your $15 ticket.

Need a meal to go with your MÅTTLIG? Look no further than everyone's favorite Nordic funhouse, IKEA. The retailer's restaurant, renowned for perfuming the store with the scents of cinnamon rolls and Swedish meatballs, is hosting an all-you-can-eat Midsummer Smörgåsbord (try typing that five times fast) on Friday, June 16. Seatings start at 5:30 p.m. and will continue on the half-hour until 7:30 p.m.; diners can expect to pile their plates with assorted herring varieties, gravad lax (salmon cured in salt, sugar and dill), prinskorv sausage, smoked salmon with horseradish and, of course, those famous meatballs. Tickets are $16.99 for adults and $4.99 for kids twelve and under (less if you're a member of IKEA's loyalty program) and must be purchased at the store, 9800 East IKEA Way in Centennial.

Think ice cream socials are a relic of the 1950s, along with poodle skirts and Brylcreem? Think again. Spectra Art Space, at 1836 South Broadway, is hosting an Ice C.R.E.A.M Social on Friday, June 16, at 7 p.m. In addition to frozen treats from High Point Creamery, expect live music from the hip-hop group Ice C.R.E.A.M., plus glass-blowing and painting demos, and an ice cream (not to be confused with gelato)-themed art show. Advance tickets are a spectacularly reasonable $5 ($10 at the door), while VIP passes are $20 but include bottomless drinks, a signed, limited-edition print from the show and access to the VIP lounge. Facebook has all the info. Don't get brain freeze, kids.

Pink wine doesn't just come in boxes anymore — the International Rosé Wine Festival, on Friday, June 16, is proof of that. Instead of rows upon rows of Franzia boxes, you'll find sixty rosés to sample (most of them in actual bottles!), live jazz, food samples and a silent auction. Check out the event website for pics of last year's event, a list of this year's wine winners, and tickets, which are priced at $70 (GA), $100 (VIP) and $200 (for a GA four-pack, bringing the price down to $50 each if you can find three pink-drink-loving pals to accompany you). Then show up at the Omni Interlocken Resort, 500 Interlocken Boulevard in Broomfield, from 6 to 9 p.m. to get a head start on summer drinking, and perhaps even discover a new favorite pink porch pounder.

