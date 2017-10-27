First Look: The Bindery Opens in LoHi

New apartments and condos continue to clutter the portion of the Highland neighborhood now known as LoHi, replacing aging warehouses and rows of bungalows in equal proportions. While some of the architecture is of questionable merit, at least many of the new buildings come with retail space on the ground floor — and some of that space can outshine the boring, boxy structures towering above. Such is the case with the Bindery, chef Linda Hampsten Fox's new market restaurant at 1817 Central Street.

Fox, a world traveler and caterer who has apprenticed under chefs in Italy, France and Switzerland, cooked for celebrities (Dave Matthews and Nancy Pelosi among them), and operated her own farm in Tuscany, unveils the Bindery for dinner tonight, Friday, October 27, beginning at 5 p.m. Dinner is just the start of this ambitious project, which will soon include breakfast beginning at 7 a.m., a pastry counter with housemade goods and a market offering hot takeout dishes and a small assortment of bottled and jarred products.

EXPAND The bindery's version of coq au vin uses cava instead of red wine and replaces the slow-stewed chicken with roasted Boulder hen. Mark Antonation