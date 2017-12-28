 


Denver history is etched into the brick walls at the Blake Street Vault.
Facebook/Blake Street Vault

LoDo's Blake Street Vault Will Close After New Year's Eve

Mark Antonation | December 28, 2017 | 9:54am
The Blake Street Vault has been a favorite for LoDo bar hoppers at 1526 Blake Street for the past decade, but the drinks will soon stop pouring. The bar and grill just announced that it will close at the end of the year, with one last party planned for 2018.

Here's the message from the Blake Street Vault Facebook page:

Goodbye. Adiós. Arrivederci. Ciao. Auf Wiedersehen. Sayonara and Slán. The Blake Street Vault bids goodbye this week and invites you to come in and share in the 'Irish wake'. If you have a good Vault story, we would love to hear it. It's been great to know you all for the last 10 years. Regular business hours will end after New Years Eve, and there is one final sendoff on Friday, January 5. Thanks for the memories and Aloha!


The Vault was more than just a bar; it was a time capsule of downtown history. Originally built in 1863, the brick edifice remained mostly unchanged through its life as a number of saloons, boardinghouses and retail stores, including the American Costume Company, which was the last business to occupy the address before the building was restored in 2008 and the Blake Street Vault moved in. The bar preserved much of that history in its decor, and the basement still houses the original walk-in vault for which it was named.

Stop by on Sunday, December 31, or Friday, January 5, to say goodbye to the Blake Street Vault before new owners (who have yet to be disclosed) take over the space.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover the metro area's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape.

