The Block Distilling Co. Mixes Equal Measures Science and Art

In honor of Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, The Block Distilling Co. will be releasing the first bottles of its craft spirits on November 24 and 25, in advance of its tasting room's grand opening on December 16. Vodka and an autumn gin, with notes of clove,
Michelle Flake and brothers Kraig and Kameron Weaver seized the opportunity to launch their distillery when the Block building became available just over two years ago.
Both Weaver brothers are engineers, which allowed them to pull from their formal training in refining their distilling process.
“It’s all pumps and check valves and very industrial equipment; you can take a very scientific approach to all this,” explains Kraig. “But we also take the artistic approach [that], in the end, it just needs to taste really great. It’s a little bit of cooking and a little bit of chemistry all mixed into one.”
The team is particular about which ingredients go into the Block's craft spirits, opting for high-quality produce including peaches and pears from Palisade and grain from hand-picked local and regional producers. Choice ingredients form the foundation for great spirits, but according to Kraig, the magic is in the distilling process.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
“There are a lot of great spirit brands out there, but it is like cooking. If you give the same two people the same ingredients on the same equipment, it’s still going to taste different.”
When the Block Distilling Co. fully opens in December, visitors can expect a full menu of craft cocktails and tasters, as well as a bar and tasting room that seats fifty. Barrel-aged spirits, including whiskey and brandy, will be released as they complete their aging process.
A rotating lineup of limited, in-house-only liquors will also be available, such as chardonnay and riesling grappas made in conjunction with Infinite Monkey Theorem.
Beginning December 16, the Block Distilling Co. will be open from 3 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to midnight Fridays, 10 a.m. to midnight Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m Sundays.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!