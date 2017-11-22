The Block Distilling Co. Mixes Equal Measures Science and Art

In honor of Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, The Block Distilling Co. will be releasing the first bottles of its craft spirits on November 24 and 25, in advance of its tasting room's grand opening on December 16. Vodka and an autumn gin, with notes of clove, peppercorn and cinnamon, will be available for purchase at the distillery, 2990 Larimer Street, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. The Block will also serve a selection of craft cocktails, a welcome option for those winding down after holiday shopping.

Michelle Flake and brothers Kraig and Kameron Weaver seized the opportunity to launch their distillery when the Block building became available just over two years ago. Inspiration for the distillery was a product of the booming craft-beer scene in Denver, but the founders’ preference for cocktails and craft spirits led them down the route of distilling rather than brewing.