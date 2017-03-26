menu

Reader: Cricket Overrated, Like Everything Else in Cherry Creek

Reader: Cricket Overrated, Like Everything Else in Cherry Creek

Sunday, March 26, 2017 at 6:20 a.m.
By Westword Staff
So close, you can almost taste it.
Danielle Lirette
The Cherry Cricket suffered a kitchen fire last Thanksgiving Eve that closed the popular burger joint — and rare casual hangout — in Cherry Creek. Now, after four months of repairs that included building a new kitchen and updating the bathrooms — but otherwise nothing that would change the feel of the place — the Cricket is planning to reopen with a week of festivities in mid-April. And many readers are ready to celebrate. Says Mike: 

Best place for a burger hands down!!!!!

But others disagree: 

Over-rated, just like literally everything else in Cherry Creek. Crave Burgers is waaay better!

And then there's this from Jake: 

Cherry Creek doesn't know a good thing unless it's bathed in benjamins and duct-taped to a billion dollar check. They couldn't sniff out a good thing if it was chocolate gateau-covered billions with a cents-bomb panko crust.

Cherry Creek...you suck. that's all I got.

What do you think of the Cherry Cricket's burgers? Will you be there when it reopens?

Related Location

miles
Cherry Cricket - Closed
More Info
More Info

2641 E. 2nd Ave.
Denver, CO 80206

303-322-7666

www.cherrycricket.com

