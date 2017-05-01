Restaurant Roll Call: All the Openings and Closings in April 2017

EXPAND Cattivella is the first restaurant to open in Eastbridge Stapleton. Mark Antonation

April in Colorado was a time of uneven transition and rapid change — whether we're talking about seasonal weather shifts or the Denver restaurant scene. While the number of bars and eateries opening slowed from this time a year ago, other happenings made for plenty of ups and downs, for restaurant owners and customers alike. The Cherry Cricket reopened after a kitchen fire closed one of the city's favorite burger bars more than six months ago, while another fire closed Masterpiece Kitchen in Lowry for the near future. Confection experts Glazed & Confuzed and Long i Pie left their original homes, but both are expected to reopen in new digs in May, the former inside the Stanley Marketplace and the latter at Fort Greene, where Long i owner Shawna Lott will continue to make pies and add a menu of savory options for the Globeville bar's clientele.

Cattivella and Next Door cropped up at Stapleton's new Eastbridge development, where they'll soon be joined by Concourse Restaurant Moderne. In fact, like the snow that swept through Denver on the final weekend of April, Concourse, the latest from chef/restaurateur Lon Symensma, will join a flurry of other establishments debuting the first week of May, including El Five in LoHi and Tupelo Honey behind Union Station.

Here's our complete list of all the bar and restaurant openings and closings for April 2017:

RESTAURANTS/BARS THAT OPENED IN APRIL:*

Atelier by Radex, 2101 East 17th Avenue

Bufa Mexican Grill, 2950 South Broadway

Cattivella, 10195 East 29th Avenue

Jack's Uptown Grille, 1600 East 17th Avenue

Just Be Kitchen, 2364 15th Street

Millers & Rossi, 3542 Walnut Street

Morning Collective, 2160 South Broadway

Next Door American Eatery, 10155 East 29th Drive

Sushi Cup, 208 East Seventh Avenue

Woodgrain Bagels, 2525 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder

RESTAURANTS/BARS THAT REOPENED IN APRIL:*

The Cherry Cricket, 2641 East Second Avenue

Los Parceros Colombian Restaurant, 5922 East Colfax Avenue

The Park Tavern & Restaurant, 931 East 11th Avenue

