The Cooler Becomes the Skyline Pub Tonight in Edgewater

The Cooler Becomes the Skyline Pub Tonight in Edgewater

Tuesday, November 22, 2016 at 3:50 p.m.
By Westword Staff
Construction was still under way last night at the Skyline Pub.EXPAND
Construction was still under way last night at the Skyline Pub.
Mark
The Little Pub Company has been making some changes to its portfolio of neighborhood bars in recent months. A new line of higher-end eateries under the Little Restaurant Company umbrella kicked off with the opening of the Hound (formerly known as the Irish Hound) in Cherry Creek North, and Berkeley hangout Patrick Carroll's was renamed Paddy the Yank. Most recently, the company, founded by Mark Berzins in the mid-1990s when he opened the Spot Bar at 98 South Pennsylvania Street, sold the Cooler to new owners.

Those new owners, Brent Horsley and Bobby Derian, will reopen the Edgewater space at 2045 Sheridan Boulevard tonight as the Skyline Pub. The Cooler's canned-beer theme and decor will be gone, replaced by reclaimed wood paneling (contractors were still working after last night to finish the job)  with the tops of the slats cut to resemble Denver's skyline. What hasn't change is the bar's excellent view of Sloan's Lake and downtown Denver.

Restaurant real estate specialist Sanborn & Co. brokered the sale, with Mark Valente representing the seller and Mark Thomas representing the buyer.

The Skyline Pub
2045 Sheridan Blvd.
Lakewood, CO 80214

720-536-4836

