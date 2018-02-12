Dish of the Week: Unexpected Grits at Que Bueno Suerte

Grits aren't exactly a common find in Denver's Mexican restaurants, but the flavor of ground corn is one of the anchors of Mesoamerican cooking, so fried rectangles of white grits feel right at home with other Mexican flavors at Que Bueno Suerte (1518 South Pearl Street). Chef Vicente Sosa makes two versions of the dish — one for happy hour and one as a shareable plate on the dinner menu.

Firm-cooked grits are fried to a golden brown, serving as a vehicle (almost like super-fat french fries) for a savory mound of roasted wild mushroom conserva. So what exactly is mushroom conserva? Those delectable fungi are preserved first to concentrate their earthy flavors before they're roasted. Atop the mushrooms and grits rests billowy requesón, a fresh cheese similar to ricotta.