Denver Grilled Cheese Festival Serves Up a Taste of Cheese Porn

If you were lucky enough to score a ticket to last night's Denver Grilled Cheese Festival, the price of admission covered far more than just a handful of sandwiches. In addition to crusty, gooey goodness from more than a dozen cheese-loving chefs, guests got to have their photos taken with Dolly Parton and witnessed Mayor Michael Hancock present the prize for the best grilled cheese sandwich.

A sighting of Denver's Big Cheese, who awarded top grilling honors to the Corner Office, made sense, but what was the country-music legend doing hanging out at a Denver food festival (other than enjoying sandwiches like everyone else)? The first-ever (and hopefully the first of many) Denver Grilled Cheese Festival was a fundraiser for Imagination Library of Denver, the local branch of Parton's national reading advocacy organization.

EXPAND Cheesy sandwich porn at the Denver Grilled Cheese Festival. Danielle Lirette

Several Colorado breweries and distilleries poured their finest, and a silent auction helped raise money to purchase books for kids up to five years old, the primary mission of Imagination Library. Outside, things were a little less convivial, as several protesters from Direct Action Everywhere picketed the event — because nothing says animal cruelty like grilled cheese sandwiches and childhood literacy. This is the second time Direct Action Everywhere has shown up at a Denver food festival recently; the group managed to get inside Cochon555 last month and grab the mic before being wrangled by event security.

EXPAND Dolly Parton was there for photos with ticket holders. Danielle Lirette

