The Dishes of DISH 2016: Bacon Sandwich at Il Porcellino

On Sunday, September 25, Westword's DISH, our annual celebration of the Denver dining scene, returns for its 22nd year. The festival of food will take over Sculpture Park at the Denver Performing Arts Complex, where dozens of local restaurants will offer samples of their best dishes, including one sandwich that will drive you hog wild.

Il Porcellino was opened in the Berkeley neighborhood in 2015 by Bill Miner and Brian Albano, who have the cure for your hunger pangs — in the form of cured meats done in a traditional Italian style as well as more modern creations. They'll be serving samples of Il Porcellino's bacon sandwich, which stacks thin-sliced smokey bacon and a pecora cheese fondue atop jalapeño-cheddar bread. Apple butter, aioli and ripe tomatoes add to the flavors of this exquisite construction

