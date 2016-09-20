menu

The Dishes of DISH 2016: Bacon Sandwich at Il Porcellino

The Dishes of DISH 2106: Artisan Breads From Grateful Bread


The Dishes of DISH 2016: Bacon Sandwich at Il Porcellino

Tuesday, September 20, 2016 at 7:59 a.m.
By Westword Staff
The bacon sandwich at Il Porcellino.
The bacon sandwich at Il Porcellino.
Westword
A A

On Sunday, September 25, Westword's DISH, our annual celebration of the Denver dining scene, returns for its 22nd year. The festival of food will take over Sculpture Park at the Denver Performing Arts Complex, where dozens of local restaurants will offer samples of their best dishes, including one sandwich that will drive you hog wild.

Il Porcellino was opened in the Berkeley neighborhood in 2015 by Bill Miner and Brian Albano, who have the cure for your hunger pangs — in the form of cured meats done in a traditional Italian style as well as more modern creations. They'll be serving samples of Il Porcellino's bacon sandwich, which stacks thin-sliced smokey bacon and a pecora cheese fondue atop jalapeño-cheddar bread. Apple butter, aioli and ripe tomatoes add to the flavors of this exquisite construction

Westword Food & Drink eaters can still grab general admission DISH tickets for $20 each if they use the code EATLOCAL (click "Buy Offer"). For that great price, you'll be in hog heaven with a sample of the bacon sandwich, along with unlimited food from more than forty other eateries, free beverage and liquor sampling, and live entertainment from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. (For general admission tickets: General admission DISH tickets through AXS)

We've got an even better deal on VIP tickets: Using the EATLOCAL code, they're just $40 each and include early access to the event at 11 a.m.; unlimited food, beverage and liquor sampling; and access to a VIP area featuring an open bar provided by Stella Artois and live entertainment. For VIP tickets: go to VIP DISH tickets through AXS.

See you September 25!

Il Porcellino
4334 W. 41st Ave.
Denver, Colorado 80212

303-477-3206

ilporcellinodenver.com

