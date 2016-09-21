menu

The Dishes of DISH 2016: Char-Grilled Oysters from Angelo's Taverna

The Dishes of DISH 2016: Spicy Tuna Poke from Ohana Island Kitchen


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

The Dishes of DISH 2016: Char-Grilled Oysters from Angelo's Taverna

Wednesday, September 21, 2016 at 9:56 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Angelo's will be serving saucy, char-grilled oysters at this year's DISH.EXPAND
Angelo's will be serving saucy, char-grilled oysters at this year's DISH.
Danielle Lirette
A A

On Sunday, September 25, Westword's DISH, our annual celebration of the Denver dining scene, returns for its 22nd year. The festival of food will take over Sculpture Park at the Denver Performing Arts Complex, where dozens of local restaurants will offer samples of their best dishes, including succulent seafood from a neighborhood favorite.

Related Stories

Angelo's Taverna has been slinging pasta and pizzas on East Sixth Avenue since 1974, but in 2013 the Italian eatery was re-imagined. Classic recipes remained, but new ideas freshened up the menu — including oysters served both raw and char-grilled. On Sunday, Angelo's will be grilling tasty shellfish with a variety of toppings: arugula pesto with bacon and gorgonzola; original with garlic butter, pecorino and herbs; and chipotle-bourbon butter. 

Westword Food & Drink eaters can still grab general admission DISH tickets for $20 each if they use the code EATLOCAL (click "Buy Offer"). For that great price, you'll be treated to those Angelo's oysters, along with unlimited food from more than forty other eateries, free beverage and liquor sampling, and live entertainment from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. (For general admission tickets: General admission DISH tickets through AXS)

We've got an even better deal on VIP tickets: Using the EATLOCAL code, they're just $40 each and include early access to the event at 11 a.m.; unlimited food, beverage and liquor sampling; and access to a VIP area featuring an open bar provided by Stella Artois and live entertainment. For VIP tickets: go to VIP DISH tickets through AXS.

See you September 25!

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Angelo's Taverna
More Info
More Info

620 E. 6th Ave.
Denver, CO 80203

303-744-3366

angelosdenver.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >