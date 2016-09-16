The Dishes of DISH 2016: Cocktails From Golden Moon Speakeasy

EXPAND A small sampling of Golden Moon Distillery's artisan spirits, some of which you'll be able to taste at DISH. Rick Souders/Souders Studios

On Sunday, September 25, Westword's DISH, our annual celebration of the Denver dining scene, returns for its 22nd year. The festival of food will take over Sculpture Park at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, where dozens of local restaurants will offer samples of their best dishes. Brews from DISH beer sponsor Stella Artois will be on tap along with samples from local artisans, including Golden Moon Distillery.

Golden Moon was founded in Golden in 2008 and produces a range of traditionally made herbal liquors and liqueurs as well as gin, absinthe, grappa, apple jack, single-malt whiskey, bourbon and rye. The company also operates Golden Moon Speakeasy in downtown Golden, serving a wide range of cocktails made entirely from the distillery's own spirits. Golden Moon will be mixing up its Violet Gin & Tonic and Gun Fighter Rye Whiskey Punch.

Through 11:59 p.m. tonight, September 16, you can grab general admission DISH tickets for $20 each if you use the code EATLOCAL (click "Buy Offer"). That ticket will get you Golden Moon cocktail samples plus unlimited food from all the other vendors, other beverage and liquor sampling, and live entertainment from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. (For general admission tickets: General admission DISH tickets through AXS)

We've got an even better deal on VIP tickets: Using the EATLOCAL code, they're just $40 each and include early access to the event at 11 a.m.; unlimited food, beverage and liquor sampling, and access to a VIP area featuring an open bar provided by Stella Artois and live entertainment. For VIP tickets: go to VIP DISH tickets through AXS.

Get your tickets now; these deals will disappear.

