The Dishes of DISH 2016: Cupcakes From Milk & Cake

Eighteen Tastiest Events on Denver's Culinary Calendar, September 12-16


The Dishes of DISH 2016: Cupcakes From Milk & Cake

Monday, September 19, 2016 at 6:50 a.m.
By Westword
Mini-cupcakes will sweeten the deal at DISH.
Mini-cupcakes will sweeten the deal at DISH.
Milk & Cake
A A

On Sunday, September 25, Westword's DISH, our annual celebration of the Denver dining scene, returns for its 22nd year. The festival of food will take over Sculpture Park at the Denver Performing Arts Complex, where dozens of local restaurants will offer samples of their best dishes. 

With so many great chefs cooking up savory bites, you'll need something sweet to top off the experience. Enter Milk & Cake, a family-owned ice cream shop and bakery that opened at 6345 East Hampden Avenue three years ago. Owner Robert Camacho will be bringing chocolate peanut butter, pumpkin spice and snickerdoodle mini-cupcakes for a sugary treat.

Westword Food & Drink eaters can still grab general admission DISH tickets for $20 each if they use the code EATLOCAL (click "Buy Offer"). That's a sweet deal that includes these cupcakes as well as unlimited food from more than forty other eateries, other beverage and liquor sampling, and live entertainment from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. (For general admission tickets: General admission DISH tickets through AXS)

We've got an even better deal on VIP tickets: Using the EATLOCAL code, they're just $40 each and include early access to the event at 11 a.m.; unlimited food, beverage and liquor sampling, and access to a VIP area featuring an open bar provided by Stella Artois and live entertainment. For VIP tickets: go to VIP DISH tickets through AXS.

Denver Performing Arts Complex Sculpture Park
Champa St & Speer Blvd.
Denver, CO 80204

www.artscomplex.com/Venues/SculptureP...

