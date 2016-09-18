The Dishes of DISH 2016: Meatballs and Polenta From Brazen

Brazen will be serving its signature meatballs and polenta. Danielle Lirette

On Sunday, September 25, Westword's DISH, our annual celebration of the Denver dining scene, returns for its 22nd year. The festival of food will take over Sculpture Park at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, where dozens of local restaurants will offer samples of their best dishes.

Chris Sargent opened Brazen on the edge of the Berkeley and West Highland neighborhoods two years ago, adding a neighborhood eatery that bridges the gap between fine dining restaurant and casual pub. While the small plates shift with the seasons, a rustic yet skillfully created dish of creamy polenta and tomato-braised meatballs has remained on the menu since day one. Brazen will be presenting the dish to DISH ticket-holders, so get yours soon.

Westword Food & Drink eaters can still grab general admission DISH tickets for $20 each if they use the code EATLOCAL (click "Buy Offer"). That ticket will get you that Brazen bite, plus unlimited food from all the other vendors, other beverage and liquor sampling, and live entertainment from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. (For general admission tickets: General admission DISH tickets through AXS)

We've got an even better deal on VIP tickets: Using the EATLOCAL code, they're just $40 each and include early access to the event at 11 a.m.; unlimited food, beverage and liquor sampling, and access to a VIP area featuring an open bar provided by Stella Artois and live entertainment. For VIP tickets: go to VIP DISH tickets through AXS.