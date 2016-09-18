menu

The Dishes of DISH 2016: Meatballs and Polenta From Brazen

The Dishes of DISH 2016: The Croque Monsieur From Fire


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

The Dishes of DISH 2016: Meatballs and Polenta From Brazen

Sunday, September 18, 2016 at 7:55 a.m.
By Westword
Brazen will be serving its signature meatballs and polenta.
Brazen will be serving its signature meatballs and polenta.
Danielle Lirette
A A

On Sunday, September 25, Westword's DISH, our annual celebration of the Denver dining scene, returns for its 22nd year. The festival of food will take over Sculpture Park at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, where dozens of local restaurants will offer samples of their best dishes. 

Related Stories

Chris Sargent opened Brazen on the edge of the Berkeley and West Highland neighborhoods two years ago, adding a neighborhood eatery that bridges the gap between fine dining restaurant and casual pub. While the small plates shift with the seasons, a rustic yet skillfully created dish of creamy polenta and tomato-braised meatballs has remained on the menu since day one. Brazen will be presenting the dish to DISH ticket-holders, so get yours soon.

Westword Food & Drink eaters can still grab general admission DISH tickets for $20 each if they use the code EATLOCAL (click "Buy Offer"). That ticket will get you that Brazen bite, plus unlimited food from all the other vendors, other beverage and liquor sampling, and live entertainment from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. (For general admission tickets: General admission DISH tickets through AXS)

We've got an even better deal on VIP tickets: Using the EATLOCAL code, they're just $40 each and include early access to the event at 11 a.m.; unlimited food, beverage and liquor sampling, and access to a VIP area featuring an open bar provided by Stella Artois and live entertainment. For VIP tickets: go to VIP DISH tickets through AXS.

Brazen has one of Denver's top hidden patios.
Brazen has one of Denver's top hidden patios.
Brazen

Related Event

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Brazen
More Info
More Info

4450 W. 38th Ave.
Denver, CO 80212

720-638-1242

brazendenver.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >