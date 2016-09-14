The Dishes of DISH 2016: Spicy Tuna Poke from Ohana Island Kitchen

EXPAND A spicy tuna poke bowl from the Hawaiian dream team at Ohana Island Kitchen. Lindsey Bartlett

On Sunday, September 25, Westword's DISH, our annual celebration of the Denver dining scene, returns for its 22nd year. The festival of food will take over Sculpture Park at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, where dozens of local restaurants will offer samples of their best dishes. One of those will be a taste of the Hawaiian Islands.

Louie and Regan Colburn opened Ohana Island Kitchen in June this year, serving big island flavors from a tiny window on the side of the Truffle Table at 15th and Umatilla streets. Ohana is only open for lunch Tuesday through Saturday, but lines are steady during business hours as customers wait for Spam musubi, kalua pork, Hawaiian sliders and tuna poke. The Colburns will be bringing that poke, marinated in teriyaki and sesame oil, to DISH to provide the flavors of Pacific Island fare. It's a rare chance to sample Ohana's excellent version (which is only offered as an occasional special at the walk-up window), so get your DISH tickets soon to experience it.

Through September 15, you can grab general admission DISH tickets for $20 each if you use the code EATLOCAL (click "Buy Offer"). That ticket will get you a taste of this island specialty plus unlimited food from all the other vendors, beverage and liquor sampling, and live entertainment from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. And don't miss the smokin'-hot section dedicated to barbecue, a special feature at this year's event.

For general admission tickets: General admission DISH tickets through AXS

We've got an even better deal on VIP tickets: Using the EATLOCAL code, they're just $40 each (click "Buy Offer") and include early access to the event at 11 a.m.; unlimited food, beverage and liquor sampling, and access to a VIP area featuring an open bar provided by Stella Artois and live entertainment.

For VIP tickets: VIP DISH tickets through AXS.