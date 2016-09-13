The Dishes of Dish: Artisan Breads From Grateful Bread

EXPAND Fresh loaves of ciabatta. Courtesy of the Grateful Bread Company

On Sunday, September 25, Westword's DISH, our annual celebration of the Denver dining scene, returns for its 22nd year. The festival of food will take over Sculpture Park at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, where dozens of local restaurants will offer samples of their best dishes.

Many of Denver's top restaurants source their bread from one Golden bakery, the Grateful Bread Company, which started out as a one-man operation in a cabin in Evergreen in 2004. Since then, Jeff Cleary has risen to the challenge of supplying the needs of the city's chefs, selling bread to more than 75 local eateries and hotels. At DISH, Grateful Bread will be slicing up ciabatta, levain boule, jalapeño-cheddar batard, and rye bread made with Scottish peak-smoked barley.

Short of visiting the bakery's retail shop, which only opens on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., you won't find a better selection of bread, so get your DISH tickets soon.

Through September 15, you can grab general admission DISH tickets for $20 each if you use the code EATLOCAL (click "Buy Offer"). That ticket will get you a taste of this delicious bread plus unlimited food from all the other vendors, beverage and liquor sampling, and live entertainment from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. And don't miss the smokin'-hot section dedicated to barbecue, a special feature at this year's event.

