The Dishes of DISH: Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs

EXPAND Biker Jim's will be serving its famous gourmet dogs at this year's DISH. Danielle Lirette

On Sunday, September 25, Westword's DISH, our annual celebration of the Denver dining scene, returns for its 22nd year. The festival of food will take over Sculpture Park at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, where dozens of local restaurants will offer samples of their best dishes.

Returning for the fun and food is Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs, which slings some of the town's top dogs. Biker Jim's got its start as a food cart on the 16th Street Mall run by Jim Pittenger, who even back then attracted the attention of star gourmands like Anthony Bourdain. And since 2010, Pittenger has been grilling up sausages at his restaurant on Larimer Street in the Ballpark neighborhood.

For this year's Dish, Biker Jim's will present Portuguese linguica sausages topped with bacon-red-onion marmalade and bleu cheese crumbles. If you're lucky, they might even be topped with French-fried onions. If that's too tempting to pass up, have we got a deal for you:

Through September 15, you can grab a general admission DISH ticket for $20 each if you go through westworddish.com and use the code EATLOCAL. That ticket gets you a taste of those Biker Jim's dogs plus unlimited food from all the other vendors, beverage and liquor sampling, and live entertainment from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. And don't miss the smokin' hot section dedicated to barbecue, a special feature at this year's event.

We've got an even better deal on VIP tickets: using EATLOCAL, they're just $40 each, and include early access to the event at 11 a.m.; unlimited food, beverage and liquor sampling; and access to a VIP area featuring an open bar provided by Stella Artois and live entertainment.

Buy tickets and find out more at westworddish.com.

