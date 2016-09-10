The Dishes of DISH: Churn & Burn Barbecue and Ice Cream

EXPAND Ther's a ton of good stuff piled onto Churn & Burn's signature bowl. Churn & Burn

On Sunday, September 25, Westword's DISH, our annual celebration of the Denver dining scene, returns for its 22nd year. The festival of food will take over Sculpture Park at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, where dozens of local restaurants will offer samples of their best dishes.

Churn & Burn will be trucking in a tempting dish to please the crowd. The mobile eatery, founded by Josh Bolte and Sean Dionisi in 2013 with a goal of bringing a non-traditional take on traditional barbecue and ice cream to Denver, will be serving smoked brisket with smoked jalapeño chimichurri, mac and cheese, coleslaw and a cornbread waffle cone.

You'll be able to chow down on this and plenty of other great eats at a discount if you buy tickets soon.

Through September 15, you can grab a general admission DISH ticket for $20 each if you go through westworddish.com and use the code EATLOCAL. That ticket gets you a taste of those Biker Jim's dogs plus unlimited food from all the other vendors, beverage and liquor sampling, and live entertainment from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. And don't miss the smokin' hot section dedicated to barbecue, a special feature at this year's event.

We've got an even better deal on VIP tickets: using EATLOCAL, they're just $40 each, and include early access to the event at 11 a.m.; unlimited food, beverage and liquor sampling; and access to a VIP area featuring an open bar provided by Stella Artois and live entertainment.

Buy tickets and find out more at westworddish.com.