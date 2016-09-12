menu

The Dishes of DISH: Interstate Kitchen's Smoked Salmon Salad

The Dishes of DISH: Interstate Kitchen's Smoked Salmon Salad

Monday, September 12, 2016 at 8:45 a.m.
By Westword
Interstate's smoked salmon salad will be one of many dishes at DISH.
Interstate's smoked salmon salad will be one of many dishes at DISH.
Interstate Kitchen
On Sunday, September 25, Westword's DISH, our annual celebration of the Denver dining scene, returns for its 22nd year. The festival of food will take over Sculpture Park at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, where dozens of local restaurants will offer samples of their best dishes.

Interstate Kitchen came to the Art District on Santa Fe in 2009, serving re-imagined comfort food in a setting equal parts Mod and roadside Americana. Pull up to Interstate's booth for a taste of smoked salmon salad with candied walnuts, apple, pickled onion and lemon-poppyseed vinaigrette. 

Through September 15, you can grab general admission DISH tickets for $20 each if you use the code EATLOCAL (click "Buy Offer"). That ticket gets you a taste of this smoky salmon plus unlimited food from all the other vendors, beverage and liquor sampling, and live entertainment from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. And don't miss the smokin' hot section dedicated to barbecue, a special feature at this year's event.
We've got an even better deal on VIP tickets: using the EATLOCAL code, they're just $40 each (click "Buy Offer") and include early access to the event at 11 a.m.; unlimited food, beverage and liquor sampling, and access to a VIP area featuring an open bar provided by Stella Artois and live entertainment.
Inside Interstate Kitchen
Inside Interstate Kitchen
Interstate Kitchen
Interstate Kitchen & Bar
1001 Santa Fe Dr.
Denver, CO 80204

720-479-8829

www.interstaterestaurant.com

