The Dishes of DISH: The Croque Monsieur from Fire

This croque monsieur from Fire will be one of many dishes at DISH. Linnea Covington

On Sunday, September 25, Westword's DISH, our annual celebration of the Denver dining scene, returns for its 22nd year. The festival of food will take over Sculpture Park at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, where dozens of local restaurants will offer samples of their best dishes.

Fire Restaurant, inside the Art Hotel on South Broadway, is decked out in museum-quality modern art — and a savory croque monsieur sandwich from the kitchen is a work of art, too, and proof that the French can improve any dish, even a humble ham and cheese sandwich. Gruyere cheese, melted on the inside and broiled until bubbly and crisp on the outside, make the sandwich a crave-worthy addition to the DISH collection.

Related Stories 100 Favorite Dishes: The Croque Monsieur at Fire

Sink your teeth into this and plenty of other artfully built bites, all at a discounted price if you buy tickets soon.

Through September 15, you can grab a general admission DISH ticket for $20 each if you go through westworddish.com and use the code EATLOCAL. That ticket gets you a taste of those Biker Jim's dogs plus unlimited food from all the other vendors, beverage and liquor sampling, and live entertainment from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. And don't miss the smokin' hot section dedicated to barbecue, a special feature at this year's event.

We've got an even better deal on VIP tickets: using EATLOCAL, they're just $40 each, and include early access to the event at 11 a.m.; unlimited food, beverage and liquor sampling; and access to a VIP area featuring an open bar provided by Stella Artois and live entertainment.

Buy tickets and find out more at westworddish.com.

