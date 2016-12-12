The Eight Tastiest Events on Denver's Culinary Calendar, December 12-16

EXPAND Sugarmill offers chocolate, cheese and wine aplenty this Wednesday. Danielle Lirette

There's no better time to lend a hand than during the holiday season, as Denver venues support nonprofits and offer tasty food and drink at the same time. And to fill out the rest of the week, you can mix yoga and wine, chocolate and cheese, or beer and tequila — or enjoy a sumptuous holiday dinner with fresh-shaved truffles. Here's our take on the eight tastiest food events this week.

Monday, December 12

Who knew? Today is National Ambrosia Day, and the Denver Children's Museum and Children's Hospital Colorado are celebrating this august holiday by teaching kids how to make the traditional fruit salad at the museum's Teaching Kitchen. Sessions are at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon at 2121 Children's Museum Drive; find out more here.

Tonight and tomorrow at 6 p.m., Frasca presents its tenth annual White Truffle and Barolo Dinner, with guest chef Missy Robbins. The Brooklyn chef and winemaker Robert Veorzio will set out an extravagant feast with white truffles from Italy and limited-run Barolo wines. The cost is $895 per person with wine included. Call 303-442-0608 or e-mail erin@frascafoodandwine.com to check on reservations.

Tuesday, December 13

Infinite Monkey Theorem and CorePower will present a unique yoga experience today with Go Flow Silent Disco Yoga. Put on your headphones and chill out to music from DJILLE; there will also be food specials and $5 cans of IMT wine. The session begins at 7 p.m. at ViewHouse, and admission is free.

Wednesday, December 14

The Post Brewing Company's Top Rope Mexican Lager is coming to cans, and Big Red F restaurants across the Front Range will be celebrating the occasion. Tonight at the Post in Lafayette, enjoy $1 Top Rope cans, a $3 tequila shot and Top Rope specials and swag giveaways, with the Post's Brewmaster Bryan Selders in attendance. The party goes from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Post's Elkhorn Taproom, and celebrations continue on Thursday at Zolo Grill, Friday at Centro and Saturday at LOLA.

Sugarmill presents a perfect food pairing for the winter months tonight. Executive chef Ryan Witcher will bring cheese, chocolate, fruit and charcuterie together for Chocolate and Cheese Night, accompanied by live music from Eric David Castillo. Two seatings are available, at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., and the price is $38 per person or $53 with unlimited bubbly or house wine. Call Sugarmill at 303-297-3540 to snag your reservation.

