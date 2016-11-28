The Eight Tastiest Events on Denver's Culinary Calendar, November 28-December 2

EXPAND The Denver Flea's holiday market starts with a wild party this Friday. Danielle Lirette

Nights like these call for a hot mug of comfort. You can find one at Frisco's iconic Wassail Days festival, which starts this Friday, or stick close to home and check out gifts for sale and booze for drinking at the Denver Flea in its new location. The culinary calendar also includes Italian dinners, holiday cocktails and chocolate, chocolate, chocolate. Keep reading for details on the eight tastiest events around Denver this week.

Monday, November 28

Frasca's Monday Night Wine Dinner welcomes back Master Sommelier Jay Fletcher for an evening's education on bordeaux. Dinner is $50 for a prix fixe four-course meal, with optional wine pairings ranging from $40 to $50; reserve a seat by calling 303-442-6966.

The West End Tavern on Boulder's Pearl Street Mall has a little Cyber Monday surprise in store: To steel you for the week ahead, all margaritas are half-price all day. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., and happy hour runs from 3 to 6 p.m.; make reservations online at the West End Tavern site.

Chad Skrbina will pour up some unique holiday tipples at the Palm this Wednesday. Kevin Galaba

Wednesday, November 30

Tonight's edition of Firenze a Tavola's Community Table feast is inspired by the hilltop city of Matera in southern Italy, where a unique cuisine has evolved. This four-course dinner starts with a rustic fava-bean appetizer and ends with a sweet ricotta pie. Seating is at 6:30 p.m. and the cost is $33; make reservations at Firenze a Tavola's OpenTable site.

The Palm celebrates the art of holiday mixology with a hands-on demonstration tonight. Longtime Palm bartender Chad Skrbina will educate you on the origins of standard cocktails like the Old Fashioned and the Martini, then introduce his holiday twists on the classics. Special food pairings will be provided, and guests will receive a book of recipes and a basic bar kit to take home. Class is in session beginning at 5:30 p.m., and the price is $75 per person; call the Palm at 303-825-7256.

Thursday, December 1

Amanda Faison, the longtime food editor of 5280 who just left that post this month, will discuss the creation of 5280: The Cookbook at a book signing that includes sample treats and free aprons to the first fifty people to get a book signed. The free event runs from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Tattered Cover in LoDo; find out more at tatteredcover.com.

