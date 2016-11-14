The Eleven Tastiest Events on Denver's Culinary Calendar, November 14-18

EXPAND Chef and Brew puts the best of Denver's liquids and solids together for a friendly competition this Thursday. Brandon Marshall

Pancakes! Scotch! Art! Cigars! Wine! Until some genius is able to combine these wonderful things into one event, you'll have to make a few stops around Denver this week to take it all in. You can brush up on your French wine (and your French), gobble pancakes and gab with local artists, or drink a holiday brew for a good cause. Just take a look at the eleven tastiest events happening this week:

Monday, November 14

Artists Chip Litherland and Peter Lockley, as LOCK + LAND, use photography to visualize the process of craft brewing in an art project titled Beer: Deconstructed. Tonight's closing reception at Epic Brewing's taproom brings together the artists and the breweries that loaned their beers and ingredients to the exhibit for a party that includes food trucks, games and plenty of Epic beers, as well as a conversation about the nature of making innovative beers. The event starts at 6 p.m.; you can check out Beer: Deconstructed" beforehand at LOCK + LAND's site.

A Frasca favorite, California winemaker Jamey Whetstone, returns for a Monday night wine dinner where he'll pour his Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Syrah alongside Frasca's tasting menu. Dinner is $50 for a prix fixe, four-course meal, with optional wine pairings ranging from $40 to $50; reserve a seat by calling 303-442-6966.

First Bite Boulder, Boulder County's restaurant week, continues until November 19, with special prix fixe menus at more than fifty local restaurants, from iconic eateries to new favorites, stretching from the Pearl Street Mall to Lyons. The three-course offerings run $29, with beverage pairings extra; see firstbiteboulder.com for participating restaurants and menus.

Tuesday, November 15

Barbecue master and community leader "Daddy" Bruce Randolph was a Denver icon, beloved for his ribs and his mission to feed the hungry. At 5:30 p.m. tonight you can learn about the man and help continue his work when the new documentary Keep a Light in Your Window premieres at the Exdo Event Center. Tickets are $12, and Reverend Ronald Wooding, the film's producer, and director Elgin Cahill also encourage you to donate to the Annual Daddy Bruce Thanksgiving Food Distribution program on November 19. Contact Wooding at rwooding1@yahoo.com for more info.

Wednesday, November 16

Tonight the Rock Bottom Brewery location on the 16th Street Mall will tap its new holiday brew, Wicked Elf Ale, at a fundraiser for the American Childhood Cancer Organization. Rock Bottom locations along the Front Range will continue to raise money for kids dealing with cancer through the end of the year; find a spot near you at the Rock Bottom website.

