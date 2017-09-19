Farm House at Breckenridge Brewery Rolls Out New Menu Today

Pumpkin latte season is here, and we’ve been craving the latest from Breckenridge Brewery — a nitro pumpkin spice latte stout, best paired with an appetizer of shishito peppers and heirloom carrots roasted in a nitro stout gastrique. The pumpkin spice latte stout is also a great dessert beer, says Nate Gravina, head chef at the Farm House Restaurant at Breckenridge Brewery, 2920 Brewery Lane in Littleton. Gravina likes his pumpkin spice latte stout with a slice of Monkey Butterscotch Bread, offered on the Farm House’s latest seasonal menu, which rolls out today, September 19.
Breckenridge Brewery might have launched on beer in 1990, but the Farm House is definitely a dining destination, with a solid lineup of chef-driven creations that can get a little bit boozy. “We use beer in about 70 percent of our menu items,” Gravina explains. Whether cooking up stout-brined chicken wings — (soaked in beer for at least 24 hours) — or a beer-based vinaigrette, Gravina and his culinary team have a good time playing around with creations from the brewery. In fact, they’ve even found ways to turn beer byproducts into menu items, such as hoppy blue cheese and ice cream. For fall, Gravina recommends his Farm House spaetzle, a creamy conglomeration of homemade noodles in a brown-butter sour-cream sauce with wild mushrooms, German sausage and locally sourced arugula.
Breckenridge Brewery, which still has its original space in Breckenridge, gives its chefs free rein in the kitchen. “That gives us the opportunity to be a lot more creative with our ingredients,” Gravina says. And those ingredients may not be what you’re expecting from a bar. “Even with the amount of volume we do, we still source as much as we can locally,” explains Gravina, pointing to partnerships with companies such as Infinite Harvest and Jumpin’ Good Goat Dairy.
You still have a few weeks left to enjoy food service and live music in the Farm House’s outdoor beer garden, which closes for the season on October 15, but the seasonal menu will be available indoors through the winter.
The Farm House at Breckenridge Brewery is open daily for lunch and dinner; brunch is served on the weekends starting at 10 a.m.
