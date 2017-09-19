Farm House at Breckenridge Brewery Rolls Out New Menu Today

Pumpkin latte season is here, and we’ve been craving the latest from Breckenridge Brewery — a nitro pumpkin spice latte stout, best paired with an appetizer of shishito peppers and heirloom carrots roasted in a nitro stout gastrique. The pumpkin spice latte stout is also a great dessert beer, says Nate Gravina, head chef at the Farm House Restaurant at Breckenridge Brewery, 2920 Brewery Lane in Littleton. Gravina likes his pumpkin spice latte stout with a slice of Monkey Butterscotch Bread, offered on the Farm House’s latest seasonal menu, which rolls out today, September 19.

Breckenridge Brewery might have launched on beer in 1990, but the Farm House is definitely a dining destination, with a solid lineup of chef-driven creations that can get a little bit boozy. “We use beer in about 70 percent of our menu items,” Gravina explains. Whether cooking up stout-brined chicken wings — (soaked in beer for at least 24 hours) — or a beer-based vinaigrette, Gravina and his culinary team have a good time playing around with creations from the brewery. In fact, they’ve even found ways to turn beer byproducts into menu items, such as hoppy blue cheese and ice cream. For fall, Gravina recommends his Farm House spaetzle, a creamy conglomeration of homemade noodles in a brown-butter sour-cream sauce with wild mushrooms, German sausage and locally sourced arugula.