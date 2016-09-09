The Fifteen Tastiest Events on Denver's Culinary Calendar, September 9-11

Tour De Fat rolls through Denver this weekend. Ken Hamblin

Pedal into the weekend, when Denver's culinary scene will really get rolling. From Tour de Fat to the Denver Food & Wine Festival, the next three days are full of tasty events. Here are our fifteen favorites:

Friday, August 9

Colorado Startup Brews will bring over thirty home-brewed beer startups to the McNichols Building for a brewing competition today. The event, described as "a mini Great American Beer Festival for the Denver startup community," will run from 5 to 9 p.m. Registration is $25, and includes unlimited beer samples and a commemorative tasting glass; register and learn more here. All proceeds will go directly to The Dear Jack Foundation.

Oktober comes to Breckenridge early this year, as the town celebrates 22 years of Oktoberfest. The event, which runs through Sunday, will feature German fare, dancing, music, games and, of course, plenty of beer. For more information visit gobreck.com.

Spend a Southern-inspired evening on the Pepsi Center grounds during The Shakedown, from 6:30 to 9:30 this evening. For $55 you'll get cocktails from some of Denver's best bartenders, soulful bites, live jazz music, and you'll be able to vote for your favorite drink of the evening. You can find tickets and more information here.

The Bartender in Residence series culminates with a cocktail competition at Museum of Contemporary Art Denver. The fun begins at 6 p.m. and is free for members, $5 for non-members after 5 p.m. (which includes a chance to tour the museum). DJ Occidental will provide the tunes; find out more at the MCA website.

Whistle Pig Brewing Company is throwing a Bugs n' Blues crawfish boil from 5 to 11 p.m. today. The event is free, and will feature live music from Grant Sabin. For more information, check out the event's Facebook page.

The Wildlife Experience at CU South Denver will be showing Office Space, the first feature-length film from writer/director Mike Judge, for today's Movie and a Martini offering. Your $28 ticket ($26 for CU faculty, staff and alumni) includes two drinks, hors d’oeuvres, popcorn, access to the museum exhibits and the feature presentation. The fun begins with film trivia at 5:30 p.m., the movie begins at 7 p.m. Grab your tickets here.

The twelfth annual Denver Food & Wine Festival has been cooking around town all week, and the food fest continues through Sunday, September 11, with the Grand Tasting tomorrow. For tickets and a complete schedule of events, visit denverfoodandwine.com.

Yogurtland will celebrate its tenth anniversary by kicking off a campaign to raise funds for children’s hospitals across the country. Today through October 19, you can donate at any Yogurtland location, and every dollar raised will go directly to local children’s hospitals in the Children’s Miracle Network. During this period, Yogurtland will be highlighting three of its most popular flavors: Birthday Cupcake Batter, Pineapple Sorbet and Almond Midnight Mocha. Get all the details here.

Keep reading for more events this weekend.

