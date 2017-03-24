The Five Tastiest Events on the Culinary Calendar, March 24-26

EXPAND Take it all off for charity at Lincoln's Road House on Saturday. Ken Hamblin

Go bald or go home this weekend with a head-shaving event for charity. There's food and drink on the calendar, too, whether you're looking for hearty German fare and crisp beers to match, a community dinner in Boulder with the added bonus of Laws Whiskey, or one of the top beer festivals of the year. Here are the five best events on Denver's culinary calendar for March 24-26.

Friday, March 24

If you're looking for a last-minute dinner idea in a unique location, pick up a couple of tickets ($40 each) to tonight's Prost Beer Dinner at the historic Lumber Baron Inn at 2555 West 37th Avenue. Enjoy German-style beers from Denver's own Prost Brewing matched with a multi-course dinner from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.

Saturday, March 25

Think of all the ridiculous things you've done after knocking back a few drinks in the bar. Well, now you have the opportunity to do something at least as dramatic and with far greater positive impact than that time you and your buddies started a dumpster fire. St. Baldrick's Foundation is hosting a head-shaving event today at Lincoln's Road House, 1201 South Pearl Street, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. You can go under the clippers to raise awareness of childhood cancer, or just donate money directly if you're too attached to your long locks. See the event website for details and to make a donation.

If you rely on friends, family or neighbors for childcare while you're at work, or if you're one of those caregivers, Cooking Matters Colorado, in partnership with The Redstone Group, is hosting a free course for non-professionals providing caring for and feeding children ages 0-5. During the Cooking Matters for Child Care Professionals course, participants engage in hands-on cooking skills and meal preparation of kid-friendly recipe ideas, discussion for creating positive meal time attitudes, as well as encouraging healthy habits from an early age. Participants also discuss cost-saving techniques like comparing unit prices, purchasing produce on a budget, label reading, and identifying whole grains. The course is led by a team of culinary and nutrition volunteer instructors and will be bilingual for English and Spanish speakers. The class will be taught at the Redstone Group at 2618 S. Raritan Circle in Englewood from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thirty spaces are available and advanced registration is required by March 24; sign up on eventbrite.com, For more information, contact Mayra Ramirez, early childhood program manager, at 303-801-0322.

Collaboration Beer Fest returns to Denver this weekend with over 150 breweries teaming up to brew one off collaborations for Denverites to savor. Think blended barrel-aged beers from Goose Island and Beryl's Beer Co.; Ladyfingers, a brown ale flavored with housemade vanilla extract from Boulder Beer and New Holland Brewing; and Bulky Oxen, a barleywine brewed with smoked onion from The Post and Dogfish Head. The festival has new digs this year, too: the National Western Complex at 4655 Humboldt Street. Tickets will run you $60 for admission from 4 to 7 p.m. ($85 for VIP tix from 3 to 7 p.m.). Nab yours and get more details, including a complete list of breweries, collaborations and beers, at the event website.

The community table at The Kitchen, where you can join your neighbors for Community Night. Britt Chester

Sunday, March 26

Ah, the community table: loved by restaurateurs, not so much by introverts. But what if you're the type of person who makes friends everywhere you go, including on airplanes and while sandwiched between two strangers at dinner? Then you might actually jump at The Kitchen's Community Night, held the last Sunday of each night. Gather round the community table for a four-course dinner paired with Laws Whiskey cocktails for just $65. Head to the Boulder location, 1039 Pearl Street, at 6 p.m. for treats such as dry-aged steak with chili butter paired with a Laws Rye Manhattan. More information can be found at The Kitchen's website; call 303-544-5973 to make your reservation. And if this weekend's dinner is booked, you can plan ahead by making reservations for the next one on April 30.

